Blast from the Past / 1980s: Visiting the old home

This photo taken in the 1980s shows, from left, Karen Eggers, Peg Wunderlich and Linda Reed framed in the window of an old house near Juliaetta. Eggers, who submitted this photo, said the home was one where her mother, Lura Nelson, lived as a baby in 1917. Eggers, who lives in Bovill, said the old house later burned and is no longer standing. She said her mother likely took the photo, and that Wunderlich is Nelson's sister and Reed is Eggers' cousin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
This photo taken in the 1980s shows, from left, Karen Eggers, Peg Wunderlich and Linda Reed framed in the window of an old house near Juliaetta. Eggers, who submitted this photo, said the home was one where her mother, Lura Nelson, lived as a baby in 1917. Eggers, who lives in Bovill, said the old house later burned and is no longer standing. She said her mother likely took the photo, and that Wunderlich is Nelson’s sister and Reed is Eggers’ cousin. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.