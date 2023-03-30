Blast from the Past / 1982: Getting to meet a TV star

Catherine Bach, who stars as Daisy Duke in television's "The Dukes of Hazzard," poses in this 1982 photo with three of her young fans at the World of Wheels car show at the Nez Perce County fairgrounds in Lewiston. Picture are, from left, Bach, Chad Smith, Brennan McKelway and Nick Dahlgren. The boys were celebrating Brennan's 7th birthday by attending the car show, according to his father, Jim McKelway, who took and submitted this photo. Brennan turned 48 this month, and both he and his dad live in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Catherine Bach, who stars as Daisy Duke in television’s “The Dukes of Hazzard,” poses in this 1982 photo with three of her young fans at the World of Wheels car show at the Nez Perce County fairgrounds in Lewiston. Picture are, from left, Bach, Chad Smith, Brennan McKelway and Nick Dahlgren. The boys were celebrating Brennan’s 7th birthday by attending the car show, according to his father, Jim McKelway, who took and submitted this photo. Brennan turned 48 this month, and both he and his dad live in Lewiston. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.