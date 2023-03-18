Blast from the Past / 1982: Sheriff Reeves takes care of paperwork

Asotin County Sheriff Herbert C. Reeves works in his office in this photo published in the Jan. 30, 1982, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by Tribune reporter George Shreve about a proposed new office and jail to be built at Asotin. An earlier story published Jan. 21 detailed the cramped conditions in both Reeves' office as well as the outer office which housed his co-workers. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
