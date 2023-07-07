Blast from the Past / 1985: Preparing meals for a community

Sister Carol Tierheimer, of Lewiston, holds one of her dishes in the kitchen in this Chris Pietsch photo published in the Jan. 23, 1985, Lewiston Tribune. Tierheimer was pastoral associate at St. Stanislaus Catholic Church in Lewiston and a member of the order of Sisters of St. Joseph of Carondelet, according to the accompanying column by Tribune food writer Sula Keeling. She shared meal preparation tasks with five others living at Regina Pacis Community, and also shared some favorite recipes with Tribune readers, including German pancakes, poppyseed bread, taco pie and zucchini skillet. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
