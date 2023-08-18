Blast from the Past / 1985: Taking more time for meal prep

Better Tilton holds one of her casseroles in her Clarkston kitchen in this Bob DeLashmutt photo published in the Jan. 16, 1985, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a column by longtime food writer Sula Keeling who wrote of Tilton's enjoyment of meal preparation since her retirement. Tilton had been employed as fiscal supervisor in the Clarkston School District from 1966-82 and in retirement, she and her husband, Herbert, enjoyed lighter family meals now that their two children were grown and out of the home. "One's enthusiasm for meal preparation need not diminish after retirement," Tilton said. "In fact, you relish the extra time you can spend on a meal and its planning." Among the recipes she shared with Tribune readers were Dutch pancakes, ham loaf, potato cheese casserole and tamale casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Bette Tilton holds one of her casseroles in her Clarkston kitchen in this Bob DeLashmutt photo published in the Jan. 16, 1985, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a column by longtime food writer Sula Keeling, who wrote of Tilton’s enjoyment of meal preparation since her retirement. Tilton had been employed as fiscal supervisor in the Clarkston School District from 1966-82 and in retirement, she and her husband, Herbert, enjoyed lighter family meals now that their two children were grown and out of the home. “One’s enthusiasm for meal preparation need not diminish after retirement,” Tilton said. “In fact, you relish the extra time you can spend on a meal and its planning.” Among the recipes she shared with Tribune readers were Dutch pancakes, ham loaf, potato cheese casserole and tamale casserole. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.