Blast from the Past / 1987: Back after visiting the U.S.S.R.

John Turner takes a closer look at a bowl in his Lewiston home in this photo published in the Aug. 10, 1987, Lewiston Tribune. Turner had recently returned home after spending three weeks in the Soviet Union, and spoke with reporter Michael R. Wickline for an accompanying story. The language was an obvious barrier: "It was total culture shock. It was like stepping into another planet," Turner said. "We really never knew what we were eating. They would tell us in Russian, but that didn't mean anything to us." Turner, a Lewiston pharmcist, traveled to the U.S.S.R. with Vera N. White, a reporter for the Idahonian (now the Moscow-Pullman Daily News), who was part of a journalistic exchange. The Soviets sent Yegor Yakolev, editor-in-chief of the Moscow News, to the Idahonian in mid-July. The two were able to visit usual tourist sites like Red Square and Lenin's tomb, but also got to see Lenin's living quarters inside the Kremlin's walls. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
