Tina Turner belts out a song during a concert in Pullman at Washington State University’s Beasley Coliseum in this Barry Kough photo published in the Dec. 16, 1987, Lewiston Tribune. According to the photo caption, the Dec. 15 concert drew 4,800 spectators. Jeff Spevak, the Tribune’s sports editor, wrote a review published in the Dec. 17 edition, telling of his close encounter with Turner during the concert where he touched her arm as she left the stage to sing among the crowd. During the song, Turner began holding the microphone to various audience members to have them sing a refrain. He wrote, “Suddenly Tina was right in front of me. Me, the guy who’d grabbed her arm a few moments earlier, and she had the microphone under my nose. I gathered up my best bluesy, water buffalo voice and bellowed, ‘ONE MORE TIME!’ ‘Ah ha,’ I’m sure Tina said to herself, ‘at last, someone who can sing those lines right.’ So she stuck the mike under my nose one more time, and I bellowed, ‘ONE MORE TIME!’ Then as she moved on, she flashed me a huge, appreciative, seductive smile. I looked down at my feet, and my shoes had melted into twin pools of leather.” Turner died May 24 at the age of 83. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
