Blast from the Past / 1989: Longtime teacher retires

Everett J. Jordan poses in front of a row of books in this Steve Hanks photo published in the May 30, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. Jordan taught science and electronics classes for 33 years, most of those at Lapwai High School, according to the accompanying story by reporter Seth Preston, but was retiring to his Lewiston Orchards home at the end of the school year. Jordan said, "I've spent more than half of my life here (at Lapwai High School). I even helped design the room I'm teaching in here ... . And I'll never, ever get it out of me. It will always be a part of me. Always will." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
