Blast from the Past / 1989: Making TipTop burgers and malts

Dwight Staley sits on a stool at the counter of his burger restaurant, the TipTop, in North Lewiston in this Jeff A. Taylor photo published in the July 30, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by reporter Diane Pettit about Staley and the tiny restaurant -- with just five counter stools and three small booths -- he had owned and cooked at for the past 35 years. Staley built the TipTop himself, working on it while also working full-time at the Potlatch Forests Inc. mill in Lewiston. He opened the restaurant May 25, 1954, when he was 27 years old and the menu always has featured large hamburgers, malts, milkshakes and french fries "sliced up and cooked minutes before they're served." Staley had never cooked or run a business before the TipTop, according to the story, "But if you take an interest in anything, then you can do anything," he said.
