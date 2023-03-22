Blast from the Past / 1989: Prepping for a wine-tasting event

Nita Shoemaker, left, and Angela Clifford, both of Lewiston, pose with hors d'oeuvres and wine in this photo published in this Oct. 25, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The women were co-chairpersons of the hors d'oeuveres for the coming St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary's 19th annual Five Tastes of Wine fundraiser to be held Oct. 27 at the Lewiston Elks, according to an accompanying column by food writer Sula Keeling. Auxiliary members shared several recipes with readers which included beef stew, champagne punch, fondue Italiano and easy chicken with onions. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Nita Shoemaker, left, and Angela Clifford, both of Lewiston, pose with hors d’oeuvres and wine in this photo published in this Oct. 25, 1989, Lewiston Tribune. The women were co-chairpersons of the hors d’oeuveres for the coming St. Joseph Regional Medical Center Auxiliary’s 19th annual Five Tastes of Wine fundraiser to be held Oct. 27 at the Lewiston Elks, according to an accompanying column by food writer Sula Keeling. Auxiliary members shared several recipes with readers which included beef stew, champagne punch, fondue Italiano and easy chicken with onions. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.