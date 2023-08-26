Blast from the Past / 1990: Cardboard kept them afloat

Members of the Golden Grain Dairy team dig their paddles into the water as they race in the Diet Pepsi Carboard Boat Race held in the Snake River at Clarkston's Swallows Park in this Mike Venso photo published in the July 16, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. Their boat, constructed from 596 one-quart Golden Grain milk cartons, was called "One Quart Short" and was powered by, clockwise from lower let, Mark Boatman, Kevin Stiles, Jon Boatman and Howard Ludwig, according to the accompanying story by reporter Julie Bailey. Seven boats participated in several categories with often comedic results, and some vessels waterlogged and sank, sometimes after interference from their competitors. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
