Blast from the Past / 1990: Reminiscing about Teakean

Pearl (Gainer) Choate holds a photo of the old Teakean Store in her Orofino apartment in this Michael Haberman photo published in the June 24, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying Elders series story, also by Haberman, recounted Choate's early life and later her married life to husband Orval, whose father had homesteaded in Teakean, near Cavendish in Nez Perce County, and built the Teakean Store around 1886. Pearl recounted the time when electricity finally came to their home and she refused to stay while the wires were hooked up: "I took off and left. I didn't want to be there. I thought the place would blow up." Once she saw the lights on and the place still standing, she returned home. Her husband died in 1982 and was buried at Teakean. Pearl wished she still were living there: "I'd go back in a minute if I could. We never ever felt like we wanted to leave. We were always happy there." Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
