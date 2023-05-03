Blast from the Past / 1990: She played for the silent movies

Jessie Wilson McKarcher sit on the bench in front of the organ in her Clarkston apartment in this Michael Haberman photo published in the Oct. 28, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying Elders series story, also by Haberman, described how McKarcher, at age 14, had started playing piano to accompany silent films more than 60 years earlier at the movie theater in her hometown of Endicott, Wash. Because of that experience, McKarcher had been asked to play for a Lewiston reshowing of the silent "Told in the Hills," which was filmed in 1919 near Kamiah and Kooskia. For that Sept. 23 showing in the Liberty Theater, McKarcher said the appreciative audience of 600 was enthusiastic: "They got so loud and so clapping and screaming a time or two that I couldn't even hear the piano." She played with her father's dance band by her early teens and studied music at the University of Idaho in Moscow in hopes of becoming a theater pipe organ play. But the advent of "talkies" -- movies with sound -- made that line of work obsolete. She is always ready to play, though, for weddings, church events, dances ... and even silent movies. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
