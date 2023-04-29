Blast from the Past / 1990: ‘Walking Billy’ loved his hats

William Sanderson is shown in this photo taken in Bovill in 1990, and submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill. Eggers says his nickname was "Walking Billy" because he walked everywhere. He also loved wearing hats and had a great singing voice, she says. She remembers his funeral in the late 1990s as being one of the largest ever held at Bovill Presbyterian Church. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
