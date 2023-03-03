Blast from the Past / 1990: Working on some home improvements

Ronald Johnson, of Helmer, works to dig out a ditch from in front of his house in this David Johnson photo published in the Oct. 29, 1990, Lewiston Tribune. An accompanying story, also by Johnson, reported how many residents of the unincorporated community just east of Deary in Latah County were struggling with their septic systems and had formed a sewer and water district several years before so they could apply for a grant that would pay for a municipal sewer system. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
