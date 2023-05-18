Blast from the Past / 1991: Prepared to fight fires

Moscow Fire Chief Phillip Gatlin stands alongside one of the city's earliest pieces of firefighting equipment in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Oct. 3, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by Tribune reporter David Johnson about Gatlin's desire to set up a plan to replace the city's aging fleet of fire engines, the newest of which was a 1977 model. "You just don't go out to your local truck deal and say, 'I want to buy a fire truck,' " he said. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Steve Hanks/Tribune

Moscow Fire Chief Phillip Gatlin stands alongside one of the city’s earliest pieces of firefighting equipment in this Steve Hanks photo published in the Oct. 3, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. The photo accompanied a story by Tribune reporter David Johnson about Gatlin’s desire to set up a plan to replace the city’s aging fleet of fire engines, the newest of which was a 1977 model. “You just don’t go out to your local truck dealer and say, ‘I want to buy a fire truck,’ “ he said. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

Tags

Recommended for you