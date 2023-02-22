Blast from the Past / 1991: She gets a kick from crafting and cooking

Jane Wallace, of Grangeville, poses with pieces of her artwork, crafts and baked goods in this photo published in the July 24, 1991, Lewiston Tribune. Her photo accompanied a recipe column by Charlotte Larson, the Trib's newsroom secretary. She was a regular entrant and finalist in the Tribune's annual Recipe File contest and said she learned to cook from her mother and grandmother, and to knit and crochet from her mother. The recipes she shared with readers include rock and roll cookies, stuffed green peppers, zucchini casserole and full of stuff cookies. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
