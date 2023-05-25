Blast from the Past / 1993: Getting ready to graduate

Three soon-to-be graduates prepare to enter the Nez Perce County Fair building for Lewiston High School's commencement ceremony in this Mike Venso photo published in the May 29, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. Karli Taylor, center, and Jennifer Johnson straighten the sign displayed on the back of Sarah Schuknect while Melissa Reynolds, left, and Jennifer Langager line up for photos before entering the building. The students ended up having to remove their signs before going inside, where the 298 members of the class of 1993 would walk through their graduation ceremony. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
