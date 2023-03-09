Blast from the Past / 1993: Keeping up with stacks of research

Bob Loeffelbein stands at the filing cabinets in his shed at his Clarkston home in this Mike Venso photo published in the March 5, 1993, Lewiston Tribune. Loeffelbein, a free-lance writer, kept the cabinets stuffed with clippings to help him research the wide-ranging topics covered in his articles and books, according to the accompanying story by reporter Michael Crater. He reported having published nine books and more than 2,500 articles published in numerous magazines. His topics were wide-ranging, but he especially enjoyed traveling, which had provided a wealth of ideas for publishing articles, which in turn, helped defray the cost of his journeys, he said. He owned a computer, but preferred working out his articles longhand and typing a final draft on the typewriter he had owned for 40 years. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
