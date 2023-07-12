Blast from the Past / 1993: Three friends celebrate a birthday

Three longtime friends -- from left, Beulah St. Marie, June McIntosh and Helen Miller -- gathered at Beulah's Lewiston home to celebrate her 80th birthday. According to Sharrol St. Marie, of Lewiston, who submitted this photo, the three women golfed every day they could get on the course at the Lewiston County Club. Beulah St. Marie and her husband Don were active in the Lewiston Broncs minor league baseball organization, with Don serving as president for three years. Beulah and Don were Sharrol St. Marie's mother- and father-in-law. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
