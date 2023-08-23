Blast from the Past / 1998: Takin’ it to the courts

The Lewiston High School tennis team assembled on the school's courts in 1998 for a team photo. Pictured are, from row from left: Marcus Holmes, Jessica Boyle, Peter Stegner, Jenny Palumski, Jalynn Gossage, Andy Ridinger, Megan Riedle, Jesse Holcomb, Janine Lawrence, Matthew Dover, Kylee Roberts, Adam Miller; back row: Coach Annette Schraufnagel, Dylan Roberts, Erica Ohman, Charles Stegner, Annie Stegner, Randy Gossage, Emily Forth, Chad Spears, Jennifer Wassmuth, Scott Hoogland, Karen Peters, Ben Greenfield, Elizabeth Braker, Robert Hines, Coach Colby Kingsbury, Coach Mike Riedle. The photo was taken by Nish's Special Events, and was submitted by Betty Peters, of Lewiston, Karen Peters' mother. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
The Lewiston High School tennis team assembled on the school’s courts in 1998 for a team photo. Pictured are, from row from left: Marcus Holmes, Jessica Boyle, Peter Stegner, Jenny Palumski, Jalynn Gossage, Andy Ridinger, Megan Riedle, Jesse Holcomb, Janine Lawrence, Matthew Dover, Kylee Roberts, Adam Miller; back row: Coach Annette Schraufnagel, Dylan Roberts, Erica Ohman, Charles Stegner, Annie Stegner, Randy Gossage, Emily Forth, Chad Spears, Jennifer Wassmuth, Scott Hoogland, Karen Peters, Ben Greenfield, Elizabeth Braker, Robert Hines, Coach Colby Kingsbury, Coach Mike Riedle. The photo was taken by Nish’s Special Events, and was submitted by Betty Peters, of Lewiston, Karen Peters’ mother. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.