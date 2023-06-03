Blast from the Past / 2000: Eighth graders take to the track

Members of the 1999-2000 eighth grade boys track team at Sacajawea Junior High School assembled on the bleachers at the school's track for this team photo taken by Norm See, of Coeur d'Alene. Pictured are, front row from left: Dane Merrill, Clayton Childers, Travis Zmak, Ian Sweeney, Travis Matton; middle row: Matt Sayler, Jeremy Cuddihy, Josh Peters, Matt Forge, Matt Haumschilt; back row: Coach Anderson, Kelly Leachman, Nick Wolf, Andy Fetner, Coach Rainville. This photo was submitted by Betty Peters, of Lewiston, the mother of Josh Peters. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
