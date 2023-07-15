Blast from the Past / 2000: Ready to play some jazz

Members of the Sacajawea Junior High School Jazz Band took to the risers in the school music room for this group photo taken in 2000 by Norm See of Coeur d'Alene. Front row, from left: Chelsey Estes, Savanah Safsten, Tonia Foster, Brad Spedden, Kyle Seubert, Rachel Walker, Nick Johnson (director); center row: Erica Brockman, Aila Wallace, Zak Hasenoerhl, David Howard, Erik Bowen, Garret Bigger, Josh Peters; back row: Dylan Herrigstad, Chisana White, Amanda Brockman, Christina Packer, Ryan Herman, Michael Elliot, Derek Bigger, Antara Haumschlit. This photo was submitted by Betty Peters, of Lewiston, mother of Josh Peters, who wrote the band would participate yearly in the jazz festival at the University of Idaho in Moscow. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
