Blast from the Past / 2003: Bovill second graders assemble

Students in the second grade at Bovill Elementary School gathered on the school steps for their class photo. Those pictured include, front row from left: Jereme Jones, Elizabeth Stradley, Michelle Ross, Ian Fisher, Kelby Glessner, Bo Smith; second row: Shyanne Welles, Korina Wear, Tyler Sanderson, Monica Burnette, Ryan Pederson, Cody Brown, Eric Pitman, Katie Lyle; third row: Scout Olson, Brydon Proctor, Clayton Beyer, Lloyd Byers. At top left is Mrs. Rains, and at top right is Kim Mozingo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Students in the second grade at Bovill Elementary School gathered on the school steps for their class photo in 2003. Those pictured include, front row from left: Jereme Jones, Elizabeth Stradley, Michelle Ross, Ian Fisher, Kelby Glessner, Bo Smith; second row: Shyanne Welles, Korina Wear, Tyler Sanderson, Monica Burnette, Ryan Pederson, Cody Brown, Eric Pitman, Katie Lyle; third row: Scout Olson, Brydon Proctor, Clayton Beyer, Lloyd Byers. At top left is Mrs. Rains, and at top right is Kim Mozingo. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Get Daily Headlines and every-Friday updates on Lewiston's High Reservoir repairs and the ongoing irrigation issues affecting parts of the city. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.