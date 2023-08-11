Blast from the Past / 2003: Bovill third graders on picture day

Third graders at Bovill Elementary School lined up on the school steps for their 2003 class picture. Pictured are, front row from left: Chelsea Hufford, Mason Workman, Liz Mozingo, Tannim De Lozier, Hannah Bergan, Katelyn Reeves, Austin Medlock; second row: Samantha Lundy, Aaron Allen, Tyler Bell, Brittney Caldwell, Chance Smith, Hailey Bergan; third row: Jessy Loyd, Jacob Wheeler, Kaleb Halen, Ryan Thompson, Haley Leas, Shelby Tieman; fourth row: Katrina Caffrey, Heidi Downer, Lorena Smith, Kaia Cannon, Haley Workman, Mrs. Martin (teacher). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.
Third graders at Bovill Elementary School lined up on the school steps for their 2003 class picture. Pictured are, front row from left: Chelsea Hufford, Mason Workman, Liz Mozingo, Tannim De Lozier, Hannah Bergan, Katelyn Reeves, Austin Medlock; second row: Samantha Lundy, Aaron Allen, Tyler Bell, Brittney Caldwell, Chance Smith, Hailey Bergan; third row: Jessy Loyd, Jacob Wheeler, Kaleb Halen, Ryan Thompson, Haley Leas, Shelby Tieman; fourth row: Katrina Caffrey, Heidi Downer, Lorena Smith, Kaia Cannon, Haley Workman, Mrs. Martin (teacher). Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.