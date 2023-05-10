Blast from the Past / 2003: Kindergartners at Bovill Elementary

Members of the kindergarten class at Bovill Elementary School gathered on the steps in 2003 for their class photo. Those pictured are, front row from left: Paige Johnson, Wyatt Reeves, McKenna Frederick, Koalten Glessner; row two: Kendra Pitkin, Morgan Beyers, Brooke Swanson, Kennon Halen, Mrs. Johnson; row three: Hunter Vallem, Natalie Anderson, Kaden Jones, Tyler Anderson, Kelsey Scott. Readers who would like to share their historical photos (20 years or older) from throughout the region may do so by emailing them to blasts@lmtribune.com or submitting them to: Blast from the Past, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Questions? Call Jeanne M. DePaul at (208) 848-2221.

 Submitted by Karen Eggers, of Bovill

