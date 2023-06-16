Expect heavy logging traffic SW of White Bird
WHITE BIRD — Logging operations and log hauling will continue along Crooked Road and Deer Creek Road southwest of White Bird and west of the Salmon River.
WHITE BIRD — Logging operations and log hauling will continue along Crooked Road and Deer Creek Road southwest of White Bird and west of the Salmon River.
According to a news release from the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, travelers in the area can expect heavy logging traffic up to Mile Marker 7 on Deer Creek Road and Mile Marker 16.5 on Crooked Road through the end of the month. Deer Creek Road is used to access Pittsburg Landing.
According to the news release, it is possible that Crooked Road may be closed in the near future to accommodate logging traffic.
Shooting match set for Saturday near Lapwai
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host a civilian marksmanship program and modern military rifle match Saturday at its shooting range near here.
The match starts at 9 a.m. and will last until about noon. Competitors will use the 18-bench side of the range during the match, but the six-bench side will remain available to nonmatch shooters. The entire range will be open once the match concludes.
More information is available by contacting Howard Cooley at inthedirt23@yahoo.com.
Forest Owners Field Day set for Saturday in Troy
TROY — The Idaho Forest Owners Association and the University of Idaho Experimental Forest will host the 2023 Forest Owners Field Day starting at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Big Meadow Field Station on Tamarack Road in Troy.
Local landowners and other members of the public can learn about forests and forestry while visiting more than 15 educational stations that focus on things like forest insects, disease, forest road maintenance, trail building, protecting streams, managing for wildlife and using technology to develop individual property maps.
A lunchtime presentation will include local forest and wildfire history, including map displays of the largest wildfire that burned on Moscow Mountain in 1931. Live music will be provided by local musicians Chelsea Llewelyn and Maggie Keefe of The Chelseas, accompanied by Will Fontane.
Registration is required and the cost is $35 per person or $45 per family. People may register online and obtain a description and schedule for the various stations at idahoforestowners.org/event-registration. The event will run until 4:30 p.m.
