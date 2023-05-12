Wildlife managers: Leave baby creatures alone
Wildlife managers are asking people who venture into the outdoors to leave baby wildlife alone.
Spring is the season of new life, and people sometimes stumble upon newborn deer, elk, birds and other critters. Too often, they assume those cute critters are orphaned and scoop them up with the intention of rescuing them.
But in most cases, the mother is nearby and likely watching you from a distance. That is the case for baby deer and elk. Their mothers tuck their youngsters away when they seek food, but eventually return.
According to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release, it’s best for the tiny creatures if people leave them alone. Animals that are picked up by humans can’t be returned to the wild and instead spend their lives in wildlife rehabilitation facilities. As baby birds mature, they often leave the nest in their efforts to hone their flying skills. Adult birds continue to feed their offspring until such time that the young birds can survive on their own, even if they fall out of the nest.
Washout closes Eagle Creek Road
WAHA — Eagle Creek Road that descends from Craig Mountain south of Lewiston to the lower Salmon River washed out last week, according to an Idaho Department of Fish and Game news release.
The 15-mile road that is jointly managed by the agency and the Bureau of Land Management was previously scheduled for repair work related to routine wear-and-tear, plus erosion. Because of that work, the road was scheduled to be closed during weekdays but open on weekends through November.
Last week’s washout requires more intensive work and the road will be closed until the recent damage can be repaired and the road made passable. At that time, the previous work schedule will resume, with the road being closed during the week but open from 5 p.m. on Fridays through 8 a.m. on Mondays.
Hunter ed event is Saturday at Lapwai shooting range
LAPWAI — The Lewis-Clark Wildlife Club will host the Youth Hunter Education Challenge at its range near here Saturday morning.
The group will use the six-bench side of the range from 9 a.m. until about noon. The 18-bench side and the trap range will be available for public shooting all day and the six-bench side will be available in the afternoon.
More information about the Youth Hunter Education Challenge is available by contacting Dave Pakula at (509) 780-8058 or spakula@gmail.com.
