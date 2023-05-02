Asotin County Library book sale starts Monday in Clarkston
The annual Friends of the Asotin County Library sidewalk book sale kicks off Monday evening. It will continue through Friday at the library’s main branch, 417 Sycamore St., Clarkston. Hours of the sale are:
5-7 p.m. Monday
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday
10 a.m.-7 p.m. Wednesday
10 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday
10 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday
Money from the sale helps support library programs and special projects. More information is available by calling (509) 758-5454 or visiting asotincountylibrary.org.
Show off your singing/dancing/juggling chops
A Senior Talent Show is coming to Clarkston’s downtown next week. The event is being put on by Aging & Long Term Care and the Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., where it will be held May 10 from 1-3 p.m.
Those interested in taking part may call (509) 758-2355 for more information.
TO SUBMIT BRIEFS: Groups and organizations may submit event information pertaining to seniors in the region for free publication in the monthly Golden Times magazine. All submissions are subject to editing and space restraints and must include the name and phone number of the person submitting the information. Questions may be directed to editor Julie Breslin at jbreslin@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-6635. Submissions may be sent to goldentimes@lmtribune.com or Golden Times, P.O. Box 957, Lewiston, ID 83501. Information for the June issue must be received by 5 p.m. May 15.
Get your weekly dose of business insights and updates by signing up for our new Biz Bits newsletter curated every Monday by Business Editor Elaine Williams. Sign up today to receive exclusive content straight to your inbox.