Gourmet mushrooms are the specialty of Hells Canyon Mycology, a business taking root in Clarkston.
Most of its mushrooms are raised in a storage unit behind The Hangar Antique Mall and the remainder are collected in the region with responsible practices, said the owner, Dillon Vopat, in an email.
It markets a number of kinds of fresh mushrooms to restaurants and consumers that are available by calling (509) 800-7530 or emailing hcmycology@gmail.com.
Among them are several types of oyster mushrooms and chestnut mushrooms known for their “earthy, nutty” taste.
Oyster mushrooms sell for $15 per pound and come in several varieties.
“The (Blue Oysters) have a spongy, dense and slightly chewy texture,” according to Hells Canyon Mycology’s website.
The raw mushrooms have a smell reminiscent of the seashore and anise. “Once cooked, Blue Oysters soften, developing a velvety, tender texture and contain a mild, earthy and savory taste with licorice-like nuances,” according to the website.
Some are dehydrated to be shelf stable and sold at local retailers, Vopat said.
“The main focus of Hells Canyon Mycology is to provide a healthy, gourmet alternative to the surrounding areas that is not only sustainable, but affordable,” he said.
Vopat developed his knowledge about propagating mushrooms by raising them at home before founding Hells Canyon Mycology last year.
He previously has been a supervisor at Lewiston’s Red Lobster and grown cannabis for Washington state’s legal industry.
Vopat has two business partners. They are Neil Switzer, a financial analyst at P1FCU, and Joe Ruggiero, a Clarkston retiree who has invested in a number of ventures, including a mushroom canning business in Turkey.
Vopat runs the farm with one apprentice, Dalton Neal, whose parents own The Hangar.