MOSCOW — A Denny’s may fill a vacant restaurant space at Palouse Mall that once housed Smoky Mountain Pizzeria Grill in Moscow.
The plans to remodel the spot for a Denny’s at 1838 Pullman Road became public last week in a city of Moscow building permit that appears on the website of the municipality. The building permit lists the value of the work at $300,000.
Attempts by the Tribune to get comment from Denny’s or city of Moscow officials before press time last week were not successful.
With more than 1,500 locations including four in Spokane, Denny’s Corp. is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants, according to its most recent earnings statement.
“Denney’s (is) a welcoming place where people can connect over great food,” according to the company’s website. “We’re always open, always serving your favorites.”
The company had a net income of $8.5 million in its second quarter that ended June 28, according to the earnings statement.
“Since 1953, we’ve served quality food and healthy portions at a fair price,” according to Denny’s website.
Pullman Regional Hospital adds former Columbia Bank branch to its campus
PULLMAN — The location of a former Columbia Bank branch is becoming part of the campus of Pullman Regional Hospital.
The $2.45 million sale of the 10,000-square-foot building and 2-acre lot at 795 SE Bishop Blvd. adjacent to the hospital’s main campus closed in mid-August, according to a news release issued by the hospital.
“We’ll use the building as is for administrative functions currently being housed in rented spaces,” PRH external relations directory Alison Weigley said in an emil.
A Columbia branch closed on the site June 2 following the merger of Columbia Banking System and Umpqua Holdings Corp. Its operations were moved to an Umpqua branch 1.7 miles away at 225 N. Grand Ave. in Pullman.
Bi-State Siding and Windows has ownership change, but remains close to home
A partner of Bi-State Siding and Windows in Lewiston has retired from the venture.
Amy Mader has purchased the ownership interest of Lanny Purington, 72, in Bi-State Siding and Windows.
Bi-State Siding and Windows installs roofing, windows, siding and gutters. It also wholesales products for homeowners and contractors.
Purington was the last member of his family to have a stake in the business that was founded by his parents, Jerry and Zoe Purington, in 1965, said Lanny Purington.
Purington, his twin brother, Danny Purington, their sister, Jyl Purington, and Amy Mader’s husband, Lonnie Mader, purchased the business just before his dad died in 2005.
The ownership shifted later with the departure of his sister in 2013, followed by his brother in 2017.
That left Purington and Lonnie Mader, whose ties to the business go back to 1983 when Lonnie Mader was hired as an assistant installer.
Jerry Purington gave Lonnie Mader, who died in 2021, growing responsibilities within the company and structured the sale of the business to include Lonnie Mader as an owner, said Lanny Purington.
Amy Mader has been an employee of the company for 30 years and said she is continuing it to honor the memory of her husband and Jerry Purington.
Nez Perce-Latah Counties Women’s Business Network seeks new members
The Nez Perce-Latah Counties Women’s Business Network is seeking new members.
The group helps working women and retirees meet others in their professions, build their ventures and share information about services and products, said Sherill Calhoun, the group’s founder.
Since its first gathering in 2021, it has grown to more than 50 members, said Calhoun, who facilitated a similar organization before she moved to Idaho from California.
Members don’t pay dues, but pay to attend its monthly gatherings, she said.
“It’s a lot about discovery of local talent and sharing that talent with others,” Calhoun said.
Additional information is available by emailing sherill.calhoun@gmail.com.
Retirement workshop planned in Moscow
MOSCOW — Long-term care, Social Security and investing are topics of a September workshop titled “Everything Retirement” in Moscow.
It will be held from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 28, at the 1912 Center, 412 E. Third St., in Moscow.
Sept. 22 is the deadline to register for the $25 event at everythingretirement2023.eventbrite.com. The price includes lunch as well as a one-hour consultation with an elder law attorney valued at $275.
The sponsors are University of Idaho Extension Latah County and Spokane Retirement Resource Center.
First phase of airport beacon project completed by Port of Whitman County
COLFAX — The first phase of a project to replace a rotating airport beacon at the Port of Whitman County Business Air Center is finished.
The project will allow pilots to locate the airport from greater distances at night, according to a news release from the Port of Whitman County.
The part of the work that is done includes electrical trenching and conduit installation from the airport’s electrical building to the beacon.
The next phase of the project will not be done until next summer because it involves a 25-foot, tip-down pole that can take as long as nine months to acquire.
The tip-down pole will be designed so it can be raised and lowered by one person. The existing beacon, which is at the end of its life, is mounted on a hangar and requires machinery such as a lift truck to access it for maintenance.
The fixture in the new beacon will be LED, requiring less energy to operate.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.