Mortgage rates surge past 7%, hit highest level since 2002

Townhomes under construction are shown in 2022 in Mars, Pa. Freddie Mac report on Thursday the average U.S. mortgage rates. 

 Gene J. Puskar

After a record-breaking run that saw mortgage rates plunge to all-time lows and home prices soar to new highs, the U.S. housing market finally started slowing in late 2022. Mortgage companies engaged in mass layoffs, real estate economists lamented a “housing recession” and home prices seemed poised for a correction.

But a strange thing happened on the way to the housing crash: Home values started rising again. In fact, housing prices have increased for four months in a row, according to the latest Case-Shiller home price index. In another reflection of ongoing price increases, the National Association of Realtors (NAR) says more than half of U.S. metro areas registered home price gains in the second quarter of 2023.