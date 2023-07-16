Iconic San Francisco beer maker Anchor Brewing Co. has shut down production, ending a 127-year run for what’s considered to be America’s first craft brewery.

Known for its complex ales, Anchor Brewing is owned by Tokyo-based Sapporo Holdings — which also is the parent company of Escondido’s Stone Brewing. The closure does not signal a change in Sapporo’s strategy of making the U.S. a growth driver for its beer business, according to the company.

