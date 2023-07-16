After-disaster help is their expertise

Mitch and Colleen Grittner pose for a photo in front of one of their ServiceMaster trucks Wednesday in the Lewiston Orchards.

 August Frank/Tribune

Rain was still falling in Lewiston when the telephone started ringing at ServiceMaster after a storm dumped more than a half-inch of rain on the town in less than 30 minutes.

The business received 42 requests to repair water damage in 23 minutes and handled 28, said Colleen Grittner, who owns the business with her husband, Mitch Grittner.