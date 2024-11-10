Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
BusinessNovember 10, 2024

Biz Bits: Bait Shop Grill closes doors after two decades of serving breakfast

Elaine Williams
The entrance to The Bait Shop Grill sits locked Wednesday in the Lewiston Orchards. The restaurant closed at the end of October.
The entrance to The Bait Shop Grill sits locked Wednesday in the Lewiston Orchards. The restaurant closed at the end of October.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Elaine Williams
Elaine Williams

Lewiston has lost one of its most popular breakfast spots.

The Bait Shop Grill near the Goodwill in the Lewiston Orchards served its last customers on Oct. 27, according to its Facebook page.

“It is not a financial decision as much as a health and quality of life decision,” according to the post. “Keep your eyes open, ideas are rolling around! And hopefully exciting things are on the horizon.”

The restaurant had a more than two-decade run.

The weekend The Bait Shop closed was emotional, according to a separate Facebook post.

Many customers who dined there hadn’t heard The Bait Shop Grill was closing, according to the post.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“Some just ran in for a hug or to drop off a card and offer support,” according to the post. “Past employees showed up to eat and were bussing (sic) tables and filling drinks without the blink of an eye.”

The response “was beautiful and made everything worth it,” according to the post.

More than 150 people reacted to the news the restaurant was closing on social media.

“Oh no!” wrote one woman. “Thank you for consistently delivering an amazing breakfast. The Bait Shop is a valley icon.”

Another customer had a similar comment.

“Best breakfast ever!!” she wrote. “So sorry to see you go, but totally understand!! You will be missed!!”

Related
BusinessNov. 10
Main Street makeover is being studied
BusinessNov. 10
National survey sheds light on state of housing market
BusinessNov. 10
Cruise boats will call on Lewiston
BusinessNov. 3
Biz Bits: Sweet and savory offered at new Pullman cafe
Related
Lewiston Tribune selects new newsroom leader
BusinessOct. 27
Lewiston Tribune selects new newsroom leader
Biz Profile: Preparing to take reins of the family business
BusinessOct. 20
Biz Profile: Preparing to take reins of the family business
Home listings climb in nation’s priciest markets
BusinessOct. 13
Home listings climb in nation’s priciest markets
The L-C Valley century club
BusinessOct. 13
The L-C Valley century club
Average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate rises to 6.32%, adding pressure to buyers facing high home prices
BusinessOct. 13
Average U.S. 30-year mortgage rate rises to 6.32%, adding pressure to buyers facing high home prices
U.S. inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years
BusinessOct. 13
U.S. inflation reaches lowest point in 3 years
BIZ BITS: Heavenly spot for a wedding
BusinessOct. 6
BIZ BITS: Heavenly spot for a wedding
Putting the yum in smoothies and more: New Pullman eatery offers healthy options
BusinessSep. 29
Putting the yum in smoothies and more: New Pullman eatery offers healthy options
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy