Biz Bits: Beautiful Downtown Lewiston doles out annual awards

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston recognized three businesses and two entrepreneurs for their work supporting concerts and other community activities in its annual round of honors.
Team BMC of Silvercreek Realty Group, Bumper Crop Coffee House, Debbie Zenner, Groundwork Brewing and Vikky Ross received Downtown Champion Awards.
The Community Vitality Award went to Team BMC of Silvercreek Realty Group for its contributions that saved the Sound Downtown Concert Series, according to a presentation from BDL.
When the event faced cancellation, Team BMC paid for the next band and secured additional sponsors, according to BDL.
“Their commitment not only preserved a cherished community tradition, but also enriched the vibrancy of our area … driving increased foot traffic and fostering economic growth,” according to BDL.
Bumper Crop Coffee House won the Downtown Transformation Award for adding parklet seating on Main Street.
“The parklet has transformed the streetscape, offering a welcoming and lively atmosphere for locals and visitors,” according to BDL.
Zenner, the owner of DZ Designs, a downtown home decor store, received the Vital Volunteer Award for being the chairperson of Art Walk.
Zenner contributed “countless hours,” coordinating volunteers and logistics while fostering collaboration among businesses, according to BDL.
“(Her) passion for the arts and her unwavering dedication to enhancing Main Street is inspiring,” according to BDL.
BDL gave the Outstanding Promotional Event Award to Groundwork Brewing for transforming New Sixth Street into a “vibrant mini concert venue,” when Brackenbury Square was unavailable, according to BDL.
The business brought in its own stage for two concerts in the “heart of the street,” and hosted a concert for Hot August Nights.
The Frostad family owns Groundwork Brewing along Snake River Avenue and McMonigle’s, an event center on the corner of New Sixth Street and F Street in downtown Lewiston.
An owner of Newberry Square, Ross was named BDL’s Board Member of the Year.
“Her unwavering dedication, thoughtful guidance, and tireless advocacy have strengthened our mission and made a lasting impact on the heart of downtown Lewiston,” according to BDL.
