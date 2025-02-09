Biz Bits: Beautiful Downtown Lewiston doles out annual awards

Beautiful Downtown Lewiston recognized three businesses and two entrepreneurs for their work supporting concerts and other community activities in its annual round of honors.

Team BMC of Silvercreek Realty Group, Bumper Crop Coffee House, Debbie Zenner, Groundwork Brewing and Vikky Ross received Downtown Champion Awards.

The Community Vitality Award went to Team BMC of Silvercreek Realty Group for its contributions that saved the Sound Downtown Concert Series, according to a presentation from BDL.

When the event faced cancellation, Team BMC paid for the next band and secured additional sponsors, according to BDL.

“Their commitment not only preserved a cherished community tradition, but also enriched the vibrancy of our area … driving increased foot traffic and fostering economic growth,” according to BDL.

Bumper Crop Coffee House won the Downtown Transformation Award for adding parklet seating on Main Street.

“The parklet has transformed the streetscape, offering a welcoming and lively atmosphere for locals and visitors,” according to BDL.

Zenner, the owner of DZ Designs, a downtown home decor store, received the Vital Volunteer Award for being the chairperson of Art Walk.