BOYER PARK — A $6 million upgrade at Boyer Park and Marina is complete and open for boaters.
A fuel dock and two other docks were replaced with new aluminum-and-fiberglass docks. Four docks were rehabilitated. A navigation light and a vault toilet that will be open year-round were added.
Boyer Park is about 50 miles downstream from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley on the Snake River. It has a swimming beach, playground, recreational vehicle spaces, paved pedestrian and bicycle trail and a riverfront restaurant.
The upgrades were covered by $5 million from the port and $1 million from the Washington Recreation and Conservation Board. Northbank Civil and Marine received the contract for the job.
The port maintains the park as a free day-use area on a long-term lease from the Corps of Engineers.
“As one of the only places to recreate in Whitman County, Boyer Park & Marina is critical to our quality of life and economy on the Palouse,” Port Commission Karl Webber said in a news release issued earlier this spring.
The docks were built in 1975 and had reached the end of their useful life, he said.
“The port continually heard from marina customers and constituents that secure and safe docks should be the highest priority for future port investment,” Webber said.
Budgeting software developed by Genesee entrepreneur now available
GENESEE — An entrepreneur who resides in Genesee has developed a software tool to help families with their finances.
The tool called “A Real Budget” is available at 2goodsoftware.com and costs $80 after a free 60-day trial period.
A Real Budget provides a way for users to track how they spend every paycheck in a 12-month budget that is continually updated with a twice-monthly net cash flow (income minus expenses), according to the website.
“You can see for the next year if you plan on spending more money than you expect to receive so that you can make adjustments to your spending plan before a future shortfall becomes today’s problem,” according to the website.
The owner and founder of 2 Good Software, George Gilbert, developed the product from a system he started in 1975 on scratch paper.
Gilbert earned a degree in computer science from Purdue University in 1970. He is retired after spending 20 years in the Navy and having a variety of careers, such as owning the Daily Cup in 2004 at Eastside Marketplace in Moscow.
Attorney who works in area named to Million Dollar Advocates Forum
Christopher Erickson Caldwell, a Boise-based attorney who has a Lewiston office, has been certified as a member of the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, a group of U.S. trial lawyers.
Members must have acted as a principal counsel in at least one case in which their client has received a verdict, award or settlement in the amount of $1 million or more, according to a news release from Caldwell’s office.
The group has about 7,800 members, representing less than 1% of U.S. lawyers, according to the news release.
A graduate of the University of Idaho’s law school, Caldwell has practiced in Idaho and Washington for more than 20 years. He is certified as a workers’ compensation specialist by the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association.
Caldwell handles personal injury, medical malpractice and workers’ compensation cases, according to the news release.
His Lewiston office is at 827 Bryden Ave.
Orthopedic surgeon brings practice to Gritman clinic
MOSCOW — Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Guy Klein is now practicing at Gritman Orthopedic Surgeons clinic in Moscow.
Klein specializes in a minimally invasive approach for hip replacement, in which the incision is made on the front of the thigh instead of the side, a method shown to limit muscle damage and accelerate recovery, according to a news release from Gritman Medical Center.
He is fellowship-trained in hip and knee replacement surgery and has performed thousands of those procedures using advanced technology and robotics, according to the news release.
In addition, Klein is fellowship-trained in orthopedic trauma — the treatment of broken bones.
He joins a practice that also includes Dr. Marvin Kym and Sunshine Huffman, an orthopedic certified nurse practitioner.
Before moving to the Palouse, Klein practiced as an orthopedic surgeon with Kaiser Permanente Tacoma Medical Center in Tacoma.
The telephone number of Gritman Orthopedic Surgeons is (208) 883-1135. Its address is 2301 W. A St., Moscow.
Gastroenterologist joins Pullman operations
PULLMAN — Board certified gastroenterologist Dr. Ann Marie Schreiber has joined Pullman Surgical Associates, Pullman Regional Hospital’s general surgery and endoscopy practice.
A physician with 10 years of experience in her specialty, Schreiber provides colonoscopies for routine screenings, diagnostic tests and gastrointestinal treatments, according to a news release from Pullman Regional Hospital.
She is accepting adult patient referrals for conditions such as ulcerative colitis, irritable bowel syndrome, acid reflux, Crohn’s disease, pancreatic issues, liver disease, chronic abdominal discomfort, constipation and diarrhea.
Before serving patients in Pullman, Schreiber practiced at Western Washington Medical Group in Everett, Wash., and in Grand Blanc, Mich.
She earned her medical degree at Michigan State University where she also completed an internal medicine residency and fellowship in gastroenterology.
Valley native hired as office manager, bookkeeper by Valley Vision
Andrea Jolliff has joined Valley Vision as an office manager and bookkeeper.
The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley native brings more than 15 years of experience to the position in billing, business office management, accounting and payroll. Her prior employers include Phoenix Radiology, Valley Medical Center and Catalyst Medical Group.
Jolliff is one of two employees at Valley Vision. Debbie Baker left Valley Vision after more than 15 years with the not-for-profit economic development group as a business retention and expansion specialist.
Jolliff joins Jerry Chavez, who became Valley Vision’s president and CEO last year.
Debbie Baker is working at Riverview Marina.
“We say that Valley Vision is going through a season of change and we believe that (Jolliff) will be a valuable addition to the newly formed organization that is critical to expanding and diversifying the local economy,” said Valley Vision Board Chairperson Troy Ledgerwood.
