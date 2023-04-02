A chef in a red hat and black shirt and trousers plays a rhythm with two spatulas on a hibachi grill before he begins to juggle the kitchen utensils at Koi Japanese Steakhouse & Sushi.

Smiles appear on the faces of people seated around the grill, most with their eyes glued on the chef waiting for what happens next. Soon the drama intensifies when flames erupt from oil the chef squirts onto the grill.