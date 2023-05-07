The loyal customers whose business sustained Effie’s Tavern through the pandemic and an episode of vandalism that destroyed its storefront have again shown up for one of Lewiston’s most iconic restaurants in its latest challenge.
In the last week of April, its street parking was temporarily blocked off on the 1100 block of Main Street because of road construction, according to an Effie’s Facebook post.
“Resiliency is our middle name and we have opened up as much parking as we can in the back of our building where we do have a rear entrance,” according to the post. “We do apologize about the big construction mess and as always will remain open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.”
Effie’s fans spread the word. So many diners purchased meals that Effie’s alerted its Facebook audience one recent day that it might run out of buns, partly because it had only received half its normal batch that day.
“I am truly blessed to have a crew that cares about my business as much as I do and we are even more blessed to have a community that will always rally behind us,” said Randee McCollum, an owner of Effie’s, through Facebook Messenger.
One of the people who helped draw crowds to Effie’s was Stephanie Wakefield, a Lewiston resident who’s an underwriting specialist at Regence.
“Effies business is hurting due to the construction downtown!” Wakefield wrote in a Facebook post that was shared 2,000 times. “Let’s all help out this local business and enjoy a big ol effies burger.”
Wakefield posted after spotting what was happening at Effie’s in social media posts on LC Valley Reviews and one from a Rogers Toyota employee.
She and her fiance appreciate Effie’s because he has a big appetite and it’s the only place where he can’t finish the whole burger, Wakefield said in a social media message to the Tribune.
“It has been around such a long time and is one of those businesses that just stands the test of time,” she said of the storied eatery founded in 1967. “(It) seems like they get knocked down then come right back!”
The employees are so gracious that Wakefield said she could hear a staff member smiling as she took her telephone order and didn’t rush even though Wakefield could tell from the background noise that Effie’s was packed.
When Wakefield asked if they were super busy, the employee said, “Absolutely! And we are loving every second of it.”
The parking restrictions near Effie’s were lifted by last week. The city of Lewiston is replacing a 12-inch-diameter steel pipe that is more than 100 years old. It is being replaced with an iron pipe that has a diameter of 16 inches as part of an upgrade to the city’s drinking water infrastructure. The pipe will run under Main Street between Ninth Street and a culdesac in Locomotive Park in work that will be done in June.
Valley Cheer moves into larger space at Lewiston Center Mall
A happily transplanted New Yorker has expanded her business that trains cheerleaders in a new location at the Lewiston Center Mall.
Previously the business was housed in 2,000 square feet near Sherwin-Williams Paint Store of Lewiston along 21st Street, a significantly smaller space than the 7,300 square feet it leases now at the mall, said Tami Faraci, owner of Valley Cheer.
One of the features of the larger footprint near Rite Aid is an area that is the same size as those used in cheer competitions, something that is allowing Valley Cheer to introduce its own all-star competition team, Faraci said.
The business has classes for girls and boys ages 4 to 15 that teach students how to tumble, jump, pom dance and do stunts, she said.
Each class costs $35 per month, not counting a $20 registration fee, gear and uniforms. Valley Cheer hosts open gym time from 6-8 p.m. on Fridays for $10 where middle school and high school cheerleaders can practice.
Additional information about the business is available by calling (208) 298-6988 or emailing valleycheerid@gmail.com.
Faraci began cheerleading in middle school, made the varsity squad in ninth grade and continued to cheer in college at State University of New York at Morrisville. As an adult, she has coached at the elementary, middle school and high school levels.
Her daughter, Bella Shomper, who cheered in middle school and high school, is a head coach at Valley Cheer.
Faraci and Shomper moved to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley after Faraci’s husband took a job in the area.
The community has been receptive to her business, which, after just two years, has 150 students, Faraci said.
“The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley has wrapped their arms around me in every way,” she said.
Clearwater Paper turns $24 million profit in first quarter
Clearwater Paper turned in a strong financial performance for the first part of 2023, earning almost $24 million in the first three months of the year.
“Demand for our tissue products remained strong, while demand softened in our paperboard business,” said Clearwater Paper President and Chief Executive Officer Arsen Kitch in a news release issued last week. “Despite uncertain economic conditions, both of our businesses are in markets that have historically been economically resilient.”
The company began last year with earnings of $16.6 million in its first quarter and finished 2022 with $46 million in profit.
Clearwater Paper is one of Lewiston’s largest employers where it has its biggest manufacturing complex that makes pulp that’s used in tissue and paperboard. The tissue is cut into toilet paper, paper napkins, paper towels and facial tissue sold under store brands. The paperboard is used for packaging and paper dishes.
Moving forward, Clearwater Paper will monitor paperboard inventories and match supply with demand as needed, Kitch said.
“We expect demand for paperboard to improve in the second half versus the first half as we believe that customers will adjust their inventories and end users will return to more normal buying patterns,” he said.
The conditions on the tissue side are different, Kitch said.
“We expect continued strength in our tissue business in the coming quarters, with anticipated strong demand and moderating input costs driving margin improvement,” he said.
Wanted: Hotel and restaurant for prime lot in Lewiston
Vacant land near the entrance to the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport could become the location of a hotel and restaurant.
Airport officials are recruiting those types of businesses for the property where Hathaway Park used to be, said Katie Seekins, a member of the airport authority board, in a recent presentation to the Lewiston City Council.
Part of the appeal of the lot is that it is along Bryden Avenue, a road that 18,000 motorists drive each day, she said.
“I don’t have any current prospects of investors at this point,” she said. “But it’s definitely something I’m focused on.”
Runway access key feature of new Lewiston airport development
Aviation businesses and owners of private aircraft are potential tenants of a project nearing completion at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
The last pavement for a taxilane was laid last week for lots with water, sewer, natural gas, electricity and fiber for 20 new hangars on the south side of the airport, said Airport Director Michael Isaacs at a recent Lewiston City Council meeting.
The lots have room for hangars that are as small as 60 feet by 60 feet and as large as 120 feet by 120 feet, he said.
The properties with access to the airport’s runways are intended to appeal to aviation ventures, such as those that manufacture aircraft parts or perform maintenance on airplanes. Pilots can land and taxi directly to tenants in the development.
“We have several people interested in building already,” Isaacs said.
One hangar has already been constructed on the site. It originally housed Redline Aviation before its ownership transferred to Rogers Property Management, Isaacs said.
Ryan Rogers is the manager of Rogers Property Management, according to documents filed with the Idaho Secretary of State.
Ready to listen: BDL hosts town hall meeting
The not-for-profit group Beautiful Downtown Lewiston is holding its second quarter town hall meeting from 5-7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Orchid Room in an upper floor of Morgan’s Alley at 301 Main St.
The event is an opportunity for ratepayers to ask questions, give feedback and share their perspectives, according to a BDL email about the town hall.
The first 30 minutes are a social time with a no-host bar provided by Corner Villa and light appetizers from Brava’s.
Kari Anderson from Incite Consulting, along with leaders of BDL and the city of Lewiston, will facilitate a discussion about a strategic plan for the Business Improvement District.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.