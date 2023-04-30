Eliminating hassles for seniors living in their own homes is the goal of a business being launched by a trio of prominent entrepreneurs in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
LC Companion Care provides nonmedical help such as meal preparation, housekeeping, pet care, letter writing, clothes laundering, yard work, bill paying and technology support.
Its staff also can be hired to do activities with clients such as playing board games, reading out loud or doing crafts, said Robin Albers, who owns the business with Hilary Clifford and Dayna Weatherly-Wilson.
LC Companion Care serves the Lewiston-Clarkston area, and cost for services is $30 per hour, with a two-hour minimum.
Clifford is an owner of the Computer Chip and Home to Table, a business that delivers oven-ready meals.
Weatherly-Wilson is a registered nurse who telecommutes to a job doing data analysis for Proliance Surgeons in the Seattle area and serves on the Clarkston Port Commission.
Albers serves on the Clarkston City Council and is a speech-language pathologist. She works as a Betterup Coach helping clients around the world with leadership development, public speaking and accent modification.
All three women have witnessed the struggles seniors face in their homes that their joint business can address.
Albers discovered her dad, who lives between Nezperce and Orofino, was mostly eating cottage cheese, summer sausage and potato salad after he suffered injuries in a fall. He was generally able to care for himself, but he gravitated toward those foods because they last a long time in the refrigerator and require little preparation.
If a senior couple are living in a home where the washer and dryer are in the basement, the staff can do the laundry so the clients don’t risk falling as they walk up and down the stairs carrying baskets of laundry, Albers said.
The business also can help seniors tackle large projects, like cleaning out a garage. In such cases, the client leads the project, telling the employee of LC Companion Care how to assist.
As LC Companion Care builds its client base, it is seeking employees who are empathetic to seniors and can pass a background check.
The business can be contacted at (509) 236-6443 or admin@lccompanioncare.com.
A coffee business that was founded in Coeur d’Alene has opened its first location in Lewiston.
Jitterz Espresso is at 161 Thain Road next to Zip’s Drive-in. The business focuses on keeping its high-quality drinks affordable, said its owner, Laura Quast.
It hosts a daily 2-7 p.m. happy hour, when 16-ounce mochas and 20-ounce granitas — custom, hand-blended espresso drinks — are $2.92.
Each day, Jitterz sells a featured Lotus energy drink that also is $2.92. Lotus is “a proprietary blend of the earth’s most powerful plants specifically formulated to provide balanced energy,” according to an email from Jitterz.
Quast has owned Jitterz for 18 years. She was 21 when she acquired what was then the only Jitterz at the request of the owner who was struggling. Quast had formerly worked for her as a barista.
A Costco employee at the time, Quast worked at the stand for free for about six months while she completed the financing for the deal.
Since then, Jitterz has grown to 11 locations in northern and north central Idaho. In addition to Lewiston and Coeur d’Alene, Jitterz is in Post Falls, Hayden, Rathdrum, Sandpoint and Sagle.
Businesses like Zip’s sometimes ask Jitterz to co-locate with them, Quast said.
Other expansions have repeated what happened with Quast’s first location: She has been invited to step in at stands facing challenges.
Idaho Scam Jam Alliance created to fight fraud
A number of government agencies and not-for-profit groups have created the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance to fight fraud in a state where residents lost $10 million to scammers in 2020.
Scammers typically pretend to be from a real business or organization, trick consumers by convincing them there’s an urgent problem or prize, pressure people to act immediately and ask for payment in a specific way, according to information from the Idaho Scam Jam Alliance.
Those who have been victimized can limit losses by ending communication with the scammer, contacting their bank and informing a trusted person, according to the alliance.
They also can inform any businesses or places the scammers spent money and explain their money and identity was stolen so accounts can be frozen, according to the alliance.
Additional information is available at idscamjamalliance.org. The members of Idaho Scam Jam include the Idaho Department of Finance, the Better Business Bureau, AARP Idaho, the Idaho Department of Insurance, the Boise Police Department and the Consumer Protection Division of the Idaho Attorney General’s Office.
Construction beginning soon on Lewiston Orchards residential development
A mix of one-story, single-family homes and duplexes will be built in upcoming months on property that once belonged to the Lewiston airport.
A total of 15 houses and 14 duplexes, which will be 1,400 to 1,800 square feet, are slated for the development on the west side of the 300 block of Warner Avenue north of Walker Field, said Steve Carlton, the developer.
The land for The Carlton Hangar Subdivision is in the R-2 low-density residential zone, which allows duplexes and houses, according to the city of Lewiston’s zoning map.
Construction is anticipated to start in as early as 90 days for buyers who are on a waiting list, Carlton said. Most of the duplexes will be sold as condominiums.
“We’ve had a lot of interest,” he said.
The streets, utilities, curbs and gutters were installed on the 9 acres after a former airport hangar was dismantled.
A shed that’s still on the site, that was a horse pasture for many years, will be removed as a final step to prepare for the new homes, he said.
Agri-Service purchasing two other agricultural equipment dealers
Three agricultural equipment dealers in north central Idaho and eastern Washington are expected to change hands this summer in two separate deals.
Agri-Service, an AGCO dealer based in Kimberly, Idaho, has entered into agreements to acquire two other AGCO dealers, Diesel & Machine and Blue Mountain Agri-Support, according to a news release from Agri-Service.
AGCO designs, manufactures and sells machines such as tractors, combine harvesters, hay and forage mowers and balers and spreaders and sprayers.
The Diesel & Machine transaction would include locations in Lewiston, Walla Walla and Deer Park, Wash. It would close July 1. The Blue Mountain Agri-Support sale is for stores in Lewiston and Moscow. It would be final Sept. 1.
Agri-Service has eight locations in Idaho, Washington and Oregon. It carries the AGCO lines of Fendt, Massey Ferguson, Hesston, Gleaner, Challenger and RoGator/TerraGator.
Tribune launches new online feature for business news
The most important regional business headlines will be featured in one place in a weekly online newsletter I introduced this month at the Tribune.
Signup is available at bit.ly/3ncpIpy and is free. Tribune subscribers have unlimited access to the newsletter, which will be distributed every Monday. Other readers will be able to view some content without being charged.
Tips for managing personal finances, what businesses are opening or closing and how major employers are performing financially will be part of the mix.
Much of what you see in the newsletter will be my stories. That content will be joined by photographs and business articles completed by other top-notch journalists at the Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.
Send me an email to let me know what you think at ewilliam@lmtribune.com. Put “newsletter” in the subject line.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.