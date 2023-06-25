Shower steamers that help clear sinuses frequently sell out at G & E Spa Essentials, a business founded by a former Lewiston math teacher in her basement.

The steamers sell for $5 in a two-pack. They dissolve in the flow of water on a shower floor, releasing the aroma of eucalyptus, peppermint and menthol that clear breathing passages, said Jessi McLean, who owns the business with her husband, Jeremy McLean, a special education teacher in the Lewiston School District.