Shower steamers that help clear sinuses frequently sell out at G & E Spa Essentials, a business founded by a former Lewiston math teacher in her basement.
The steamers sell for $5 in a two-pack. They dissolve in the flow of water on a shower floor, releasing the aroma of eucalyptus, peppermint and menthol that clear breathing passages, said Jessi McLean, who owns the business with her husband, Jeremy McLean, a special education teacher in the Lewiston School District.
Since it opened two years ago, G & E Spa Essentials has been so successful that Jessi McLean left her job at Lewiston’s Jenifer Middle School to work full time at the venture.
G & E Spa Essentials has more than 50 items, including lines for men, housekeeping and pets. It sells online at gandespaessentials.com and in a store at 2920 Nez Perce Drive adjacent to the lobby of Village Centre Cinemas in Lewiston.
The hours are 3-6 p.m. Thursday, 3-7 p.m. Friday, 1-7 p.m. Saturday and 1-5 p.m. Sunday.
Its manufacturing space is at the Port of Lewiston in the same building as the community’s ice skating rink.
The business was born out of a family crisis. The McLeans’ youngest daughter, Eliana, was diagnosed with severe pulmonary hypertension, as well as three congenital heart defects when she was 5 weeks old and underwent open-heart surgery when she was 8 months old.
Before the surgery, Eliana had doctors’ appointments every day. That left the McLeans with little time to spend with their older daughter, Gracelyn, who was barely 2 years old when her younger sister was born.
They began treating Gracelyn to bath bombs, but found they irritated her sensitive skin. In the many sleepless nights navigating Eliana’s health issues, Jessi went to work, seeking options that would nourish, not harm, her daughter’s skin.
“I started researching,” she said. “I figured out what ingredients do what.”
The resulting bath bombs ($4 to $8) remain one of the business’s staples. Bath bombs available as of late last week included ones shaped like bowls of Fruit Loops cereal, strawberry lemon cake and orange slices.
Scents and shapes shift seasonally, with her family serving as inspiration for new products and the business name. She developed creams to help heal Eliana’s scars from open-heart surgery.
Her husband has a beard, so she introduced beard wash, balm and oil for G & E Spa Essentials. The “G” is for Gracelyn and the “E” is for Eliana.
The process of inventing new goods continues to get easier, Jessi said, partly because she maintains a stock of building blocks for her products such as baking soda, clay and cocoa butter.
One customer recently mentioned she was looking for an alternative to baby powder to prevent the chafing she experiences bicycling.
Jessi had her version ready in less than 24 hours, which, as a bonus, can be used as a natural deodorant.
It may or may not become part of the regular lineup depending on how it’s received by customers in a trial run.
Regardless of how much the business grows, Jessi said, she is committed to sticking with its founding principle.
“We only use ingredients we feel confident enough to use on our own children,” she said.
Certified nurse midwife opens Lewiston clinic for women’s wellness
A registered nurse who spent a decade of her career in labor and delivery at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center has opened her own practice after earning an advanced credential as a midwife.
Ashley Rogers, an advanced practice registered nurse and certified nurse midwife, sees patients at her clinic called Essential Women’s Wellness at 3316½ Fourth St. Suite 4B in Lewiston near Life Care.
The clinic is open 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursdays. The telephone number is (208) 413-7279.
The patients include girls entering puberty, women of child-bearing age and women who have completed menopause for routine medical care.
“I want to know my patients and find out what they need,” she said.
At this stage, she doesn’t see women who are pregnant, but eventually plans to expand with a birth center for women with low-risk pregnancies.
Such centers are places for women who want as few medical interventions in their births as possible without compromising the safety of their deliveries. They have protocols to make transfers to hospitals if women experience unanticipated complications and need a higher level of care.
Rogers brings more than 15 years of experience to her practice. She earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing from Lewis-Clark State College. After graduation, she worked in the labor and delivery unit of St. Joe’s, as the director of the family birth center at Gritman Medical Center in Moscow and as a house nursing supervisor at St. Joe’s.
She completed her advanced degree in midwifery at Frontier Nursing University in Versailles, Ky., in a program that was a combination of online and in-person education. Midwifery is a specialty of the school.
New online wellness business plans fitness challenge
A rural Asotin County entrepreneur is launching her online wellness business with a 40-day fitness challenge to help women get in shape.
The challenge at WendyStrackwellness.com costs $65 and starts Aug. 12. Participants receive 45-minute workouts for six days a week that can be done with tennis shoes and two sizes of hand-held weights, said Wendy Strack.
The workouts are based on programming from the American College of Sports Medicine, she said.
The price also includes a meal plan with a focus on healthy, affordable, easy-to-prepare dishes and the chance to win cash prizes of $2,000, $1,000 and $500, judged on before and after pictures.
Strack opened her business after working for 14 years with Nimiipuu Health in Lapwai as a fitness coordinator.
Her responsibilities included meeting with individuals to create exercise plans to mitigate diabetes and instructing group fitness classes. She has a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Lewis-Clark State College and additional certifications from the American College of Sports Medicine.
Several area businesses recognized by Idaho’s Best
Erb’s Ace Hardware, the Locker Room and IMUA Hawaiian Style Restaurant are among the north central Idaho businesses that won the Panhandle region in a contest that identifies some of the finest ventures in the state.
Idaho’s Best honors are based on votes, Google reviews and Better Business Bureau grades, according to Idaho’s Best website.
The results appear in Idaho’s Best Magazine, an annual publication distributed in businesses and affluent neighborhoods in the state, according to Idaho’s Best website.
Businesses in Lewiston and Moscow compete in a region that includes Coeur d’Alene, Sandpoint and Post Falls.
Erb’s Hardware in Lewiston was named in the hardware store category, while the Locker Room in Lewiston, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls was recognized in the barber shop category. IMUA was recognized in the Hawaiian restaurant.
Others area winners include the following:
- Art Uncorked Downtown in Lewiston, arts and crafts.
- Splash Car Wash & Detailing in Lewiston, car detailer.
- Steiner’s Audio Visual in Lewiston, car stereo.
- North 40 Outfitters in Lewiston, Coeur d’Alene and Ponderay, feed store.
- Palmer’s Window Washing in Lewiston, home service.
- Palouse Juice in Moscow, juice bar.
- Lindsay Creek Vineyards in Lewiston, music venue.
- Kenworthy Performing Arts Centre in Moscow, performing arts theater.
- Pointe Pest Control in Lewiston, Moscow, Coeur d’Alene, Post Falls, Priest River and Sandpoint, pest control.
- Mike’s Mechanical Services in Lewiston, plumbing.
- Allegra in Moscow, promotional products.
- Banking veteran joins staff of Lewiston’s Banner Bank
Jackie Gosselaar has joined Banner Bank as vice president and manager of the Lewiston Branch at 1005 Bryden Ave.
A 20-year veteran of the banking industry and graduate of California State University Fullerton, Gosselaar was most recently a regional sales and performance manager at U.S. Bank in the Ohio area, according to her LinkedIn profile.
At Banner Bank, she will manage the operations of the Lewiston office, including sales, operations, consumer/small business lending, client service levels, security and safety.
Gosselaar can be reached at (208) 799-3529 or Jackie.Gosselaar@bannerbank.com.
The hours of Lewiston’s Banner Bank are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday.
Banner Bank is headquartered in Walla Walla and conducts business in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and California.
Public comment asked for on economic development plan
The Southeast Washington Economic Development Association is seeking public comment on a draft update to its comprehensive economic development strategy.
An action plan to address some of the region’s major economic challenges such as broadband, housing and workforce is part of the strategy, according to a news release from SEWEDA.
“(This document) belongs to the communities it represents, and we truly want it to reflect the diverse needs and priorities of those communities,” said Erika Stricker, executive director of SEWEDA, in the news release.
The strategy can be viewed at seweda.org. Comments are being accepted by email at ceds@seweda.org through 5 p.m. July 15.
