Hells Canyon Pools has expanded in a prominent building with a panoramic view of the Snake River in Clarkston.
The former home-based business is now at 1445 Fifth St. in Clarkston where it is open 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, said Danielle Engle, who owns Hells Canyon Pools with her husband, Chad Engle.
The manager of Hells Canyon Pools is Wayne Clouse, who has more than 15 years of experience in the field.
Construction of new pools and spas and maintenance and repairs of pools, as well as sales of chemicals and accessories are among the products the business offers.
Customers can bring samples of water from their chlorine or salt water pools and spas to the business, which can analyze them and offer advice, Danielle Engle said.
The new location, which used to house Hells Canyon Fitness, is a good fit, partly because it’s so visible and has already increased the prominence of Hells Canyon Pools in the community, Engle said.
Eventually, the Engles may capitalize on the site even more by establishing an event center that could operate alongside the pool venture, she said.
The Engles started the business from a shop in Asotin in March 2022 after having a pool installed at their home in 2019, Engle said.
Both of the Engles have jobs outside of Hells Canyon Pools. She is a registered nurse in Moscow. He is a manager at UPS.
Golf professional opens new Anatone restaurant
ANATONE — The golf professional at Bryden Canyon Golf Course in Lewiston is the owner of Millie’s Grille, a restaurant that recently opened in Anatone.
The menu features six kinds of smash burgers made with half a pound of ground beef and toppings such as blue cheese, onion rings and barbecue sauce, said Jason Howells, the owner.
Each one is smashed on the grill, a method that makes the meat very juicy, he said.
Chicken fried chicken, fish and chips and shrimp baskets are among the other options for lunch and dinner.
At breakfast, biscuits and gravy and omelets diners can customize with 10 ingredients have been popular, Howells said.
So have Taco Tuesdays where Millie’s sells two tacos and two beers for $10, he said.
The food, as well as a selection of beer and wine, have been drawing a crowd of locals, travelers and residents from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, Howells said.
Howells brings decades of experience in the hospitality industry to the venture. Once employed as the golf professional at Clarkston Country Club, he has managed golf courses and restaurants at golf courses.
He lived in the Puyallup area before moving to Anatone about a year ago to take the job at Bryden Canyon after his daughter went to college. The position appealed to him partly because it allows him to live in the Anatone area, a place he had visited annually for hunting trips.
Millie’s Grille is open 4-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesdays, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays at 40415 State Route 129.
Clearwater Paper hires executive
SPOKANE — An executive with more than 25 years of experience is joining Clearwater Paper on Monday.
Sherri Baker will be senior vice president and chief financial officer at Clearwater Paper. Previously she has been CFO at Hyliion Holdings and PGT Innovations, companies that, like Clearwater Paper, are traded on the New York Stock Exchange.
Hyliion Holdings designs, develops and sells electrified powertrain systems for semitrucks that decrease fuel consumption and can be integrated into existing fleet operations. PGT Innovations manufactures windows, doors and garage doors constructed to withstand intense weather conditions.
The compensation package of Baker, 51, will include a base salary of $520,000, according to documents filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Baker replaces Michael Murphy who left in Clearwater Paper’s second quarter that ran April through June. Clearwater Paper offered no reason for the change.
Rebecca Barckley is serving as interim chief financial officer, vice president and corporate controller. Barckley will continue to be vice president, corporate controller and principal accounting officer for Clearwater Paper after Baker’s arrival.
Clearwater Paper is headquartered in Spokane. Its largest manufacturing complex is in Lewiston where it is one of the largest employers, making pulp, paperboard and tissue.
The paperboard is used for packaging and paper dishware. The tissue goes into store-brand toilet paper, paper napkins, paper towels and facial tissue.
Valley Vision names its new officers
Michelle Bly will serve as the chairperson of the board of Valley Vision, a not-for-profit economic development group, in the upcoming year.
The other officers of the group will be Ann Watkins, vice-chairperson; Dave Pankey, secretary; and Su Brown, treasurer, according to a news release from Valley Vision.
Bly and Pankey are two of six board members who were elected to three-year terms. The others are Scott Charney, Jeff Nesset, W.V. “Bill” McCann Jr. and Mike Tatko.
The officers will oversee the group at a time when it has just approved a new mission statement that reflects its commitment to helping create jobs while diversifying and strengthening the local economy, according to the news release.
The mission statement is: “To actively attract and expand primary sector businesses that are new wealth generators, that enhance the quality of life in the Lewis-Clark Valley.”
Valley Vision has been in existence for 25 years serving Nez Perce and Asotin counties by improving the business climate, supporting expansion and retention of existing companies and recruiting new employers.
Regional groups secure grants
Three groups that serve north central Idaho have won grants from the Idaho Regional Travel and Convention Grant Program.
Visit Lewis Clark Valley and the Moscow Chamber of Commerce received $175,000 each, while the North Central Idaho Travel Association was awarded $72,144.
The money is part of more than $10 million distributed through the program that gets its revenue from a 2% tax on stays at Idaho’s hotels, motels, vacation rentals and private campgrounds.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.