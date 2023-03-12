An event center and overnight vacation accommodation rental are the focus of Spiral Rock Events after the business stopped making wine and kombucha.
The new direction of the business capitalizes on two of its greatest assets — its view of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley from its location along the Old Spiral Highway and its large, flexible indoor/outdoor space, said Stuart Davis, an owner of what had been Spiral Rock Vineyards.
They removed riesling, cabernet, malbec and syrah grape vines in November and stopped kombucha sales in December, he said.
The decision came after Davis and the other family members who own the venture realized that about 90% of their time was spent on wine and kombucha, which was responsible for about 10% of the revenue, he said.
“It was mostly a gardening project gone wild,” Davis said.
The event center and vacation rental, where he and his wife, Becky Davis, live three months a year, will be available April through December, when they are traveling.
Their daughter and son-in-law, Amy and Billy Doughty, are the managers. They are assisted by the Davises’ son and daughter-in-law, Ryan and Holly Davis.
Weddings are the most common activity at the event center, which has a lawn, pavilion and inside area.
A three-day wedding package at the event center costs $3,295. It starts at 8 a.m.
on Fridays and ends at noon on Sunday. The price includes chairs and tables for 150 people, linens and insurance, as well as use of a kitchen and barbecue equipment.
Use of the overnight accommodation is extra, but Spiral Rock doesn’t rent it to other parties on wedding weekends.
Different rates are available for events such as baby showers and corporate retreats.
The overnight accommodation has six queen beds spread
among a variety of rooms, including two bedrooms. The lodge can be rented for $500 per night Fridays and Saturdays. Discounts are available other days of the week.
Reservations are available by emailing info@spiralrockvineyard.com.
Walmart doing away with plastic bags at all Washington stores
Plastic carryout bags will no longer be available at Walmart checkouts in Clarkston and Pullman in a change that will occur at all of the retail giant’s stores in Washington on April 18.
When a ban on single-use plastic bags went into effect in Washington in October 2021, Walmart shifted to reusable bags containing recycled plastic that sold for 8 cents each. Those bags will be phased out.
As a substitute for plastic bags, customers will be encouraged to bring their own bags or purchase a reusable bag from Walmart (shown at left), according to a news release.
The Walmart bags cost 74 cents each and will be located near checkout lines that have been revamped to accommodate more reusable bags.
“Eliminating single-use bags is part of our effort to reduce waste at our stores and help keep Washington communities and ecosystems clean,” said Jane Ewing, senior vice president of Walmart sustainability, in the news release.
The shift in Washington is being informed by what Walmart learned by eliminating paper and plastic bags in Canada, Mexico, Vermont, Maine, New Jersey, New York, Colorado and Connecticut, according to the news release.
“By going bagless in these six states, Walmart avoids the use of over 1.2 billion plastic and paper bags every year,” according to the news release.
SEL executive collects Women MAKE Awards honors
PULLMAN — A Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories mechanical engineer was named as a 2023 Women MAKE Awards honoree.
Jessi Hall, senior director of vertical integration, received the award presented to women making significant contributions in manufacturing, according to a news release from SEL.
“Honorees are recognized for their leadership, innovation and commitment to supporting the next generation of manufacturers and promoting inclusion,” according to the news release.
Hall joined SEL in 2011 as a mechanical engineer. Today she spearheads vertical integration strategy development and leads a 150-person team.
“Her work helped identify the need for SEL’s new printed circuit board facility in Moscow,” according to the news release.
During the factory’s two-year construction, she oversaw “the establishment of quality equipment and suppliers, thorough manufacturing processes, methods for reducing environmental impact and presentations to educate the community on printed-circuit board manufacturing.”
In addition to those responsibilities, Hall was a founding member of the SEL Women in STEM group, which offers employees networking, mentoring and career growth opportunities.
Outside of work, she serves on advisory boards for Washington State University’s Mechanical & Materials Engineering program and Gonzaga University’s Operation Management program. She also is a school board member of the Steptoe School District and plays an active role in SEL’s K-12 Education Outreach program.
Grangeville native promoted by Regence BlueShield of Idaho
BOISE — Regence BlueShield of Idaho has promoted Trish Quarles, a woman who was born and raised in Grangeville, to vice president of sales.
In her new role, she will lead business development and customer retention in Boise by focusing on organizational needs and the timely introduction of novel health care solutions, according to a news release from Regence.
“It’s been an honor to guide our account management team here at Regence for the past three years,” Quarles said in the news release. “The energy and creativity of our entire sales team and their unwavering focus on delighting customers is inspiring.”
Prior to joining Regence, she was an executive with a regional consulting firm where she designed benefits programs for large-group clients, developed a specialized self-funding unit at the company and drove increased engagement and satisfaction by educating existing clients on products such as worksite wellness programs.
Housing trends in Idaho the subject of webinar this week
Housing demand in Idaho and choices builders face as they decide what kind of housing to construct are topics of a free webinar set for 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Registration for the one-hour Idaho Department of Labor event is available at bit.ly/3YtZ0FG.
Idaho Department of Labor economist Matt Paskash will present an analysis of statewide housing construction trends along with permit data from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Paskash has a master’s degree in economics from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. He previously administered grants for a metropolitan planning organization and studied gender pay inequality as an undergraduate at Indiana University Northwest.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.