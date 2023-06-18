Lewiston’s long wait for Tapped has ended with the recent debut of the gastropub that features a rotating selection of 50 beers, ciders and wines.
The drinking establishment and eatery is at 524 Main St., just across the street from Brackenbury Square in downtown in an indoor/outdoor space that seats more than 150 people. It’s open from 5-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The hours are anticipated to expand soon to 11 a.m to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday, possibly as early as this week, said Tyler Antkowiak, who owns Tapped with Joel Cohen.
The plans for Tapped, which was established in Moscow, have been in the works since late 2019, but the renovation of its more than 100-year-old building took longer than anticipated, Antkowiak said.
Of the 50 choices on tap, Bavik Super Pils is one that has been popular, he said.
The crisp, bright and effervescent Belgian imported beer with flavors of lightly toasted malt often is cited as one of the world’s best examples of pilsner, Antkowiak said.
Another early Lewiston favorite is One Tree Lemon Basil Cider. The acidity from lemon combined with the botanical flavor of basil and sweetness of apples creates delicious flavors, he said.
The menu is the same as Tapped’s location in Moscow, which puts an emphasis on made-from-scratch versions of approachable pub foods, Antkowiak said.
Its Southern chicken sandwich takes three days to complete. On the first day, deboned chicken thighs are brined in spices, garlic, hot sauce and buttermilk.
On the second day, it’s breaded and frozen to set the crust. On the third day, it’s partially cooked at a moderate temperature to get the meat done all the way and then fried when ordered to make the crust crispy.
It’s served with provolone and bacon, along with in-house pickles fermented with a brine that has India pale ale and maple cayenne aioli.
Even though he and Cohen put a lot of effort into finding unique beers, ciders and wines and developing the menu, the real core of what they do is providing hospitality to customers, Antkowiak said.
They want to create an environment where co-workers, family members and friends can gather for meaningful conversations and enjoy the vibrant atmosphere of downtown Lewiston, he said.
Tapped occupies one of three commercial spaces on the main level of its building. To the west is Paulucci Men’s Wear, a business that was there before Tapped’s owners acquired the property.
To the east is a 2,000-square-foot space that is anticipated to be leased to a tenant.
Upstairs are six studio apartments and two one-bedroom apartments that should be ready to be leased by Aug. 1, Antkowiak said.
Hardship hits Lewiston’s Main Street
Effie’s Tavern isn’t the only Lewiston business more than ready for Main Street to get back to normal.
Road work has created financial challenges for The Bargain Hunter Mall at 1209 Main St., according to its owner, Susan Daniel, of Lewiston.
“This traffic construction has really, really affected numerous small businesses,” Daniel said at a recent Lewiston City Council meeting.
“For the last two months, it really hit us hard in the pocketbook,” she said. “As a small business, it’s already a struggle to keep above water. When that affects us with our foot traffic and redirecting traffic and not having any places to park, I’m just wondering if there’s any plan for any compensation?”
The mayor and city council members took Daniel’s comments under advisement.
Bargain Hunter Mall is across the street from Effie’s Tavern, a restaurant known for its giant burgers. Effie’s fans rallied around their favorite dining spot after its struggles circulated on social media.
The city of Lewiston is replacing a more than 100-year-old steel pipe for domestic water with an iron one that has a diameter of 16 inches between Ninth Street and a culdesac in Locomotive Park off of Main Street. That work is anticipated to be complete by the end of the month.
Sue Pring named to Valley Vision board
Lewiston entrepreneur and community leader Sue Pring has joined the Valley Vision board of directors.
Pring has lived in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley for 45 years and operated businesses such as an auto dealership, marina, motel and rentals, according to a news release from Valley Vision.
Outside of work, she has served for seven years as the board of development chairperson for the Boys & Girls Club of the Lewis Clark Valley and been on the Winter Spirit committee for three years.
Her appointment comes at a time when Valley Vision is “shifting its focus to an aggressive business attraction program and a structured business retention and expansion program, while positioning the region to capture new capital investment,” according to the news release.