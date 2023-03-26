Rose DeBruin unfolded a vintage green plaid blazer at her new store, Retro on Main, to show the extra fabric left on its inside seams.
The design made it easier for the garment to be altered if the body of the woman who purchased it changed.
“Everything was made to last forever,” DeBruin said.
The blazer ($45) is one of hundreds of previously owned items in an inventory of pants, jackets, sweaters, jeans, blouses, shirts, dresses, suits and skirts for women, men and kids at the downtown Lewiston store that opened earlier this month.
The sizes range from extra small to XXXXL. Some cost as little as $1, while upper-end items sell for $100 or more.
“It’s all about keeping these really great pieces out of the landfill and getting them into the hands of people who are going to love and cherish them,” she said.
Blazers are one of Retro on Main’s specialties. Customers frequently find several that mesh with their tastes then change the accessories to wear them for work, dinner at restaurants or their children’s sports games, said DeBruin, 24. “It’s an expression of the people who buy them.”
Many blazers come from a 1940s and ’50s era of retail that would be unfamiliar to most of those who buy off-the-rack clothing today, she said.
Back then, instead of buying clothing in bulk, even mass merchandising stores such as JCPenney and Macy’s had samples of clothing in stock. Shoppers would be measured for the garments they liked that would then be ordered and custom sewn.
DeBruin’s knowledge of clothing history comes from selling and collecting vintage clothing for more than 12 years, starting with a 1983 Journey concert T-shirt that belonged to her dad.
Before debuting in the former King’s Korner space at 828 Main St. in downtown Lewiston, the business went by the name Prama Llama. It sold merchandise on social media and at community events.
The brick-and-mortar space gives Retro on Main room for more than a dozen vendors who sell handcrafted and vintage goods.
The store’s hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.
In addition to owning Retro on Main, DeBruin is a licensed massage therapist who practices under the name of The Zen Den Massage. She also is an owner of Belle Ame Studios, which is moving from Towne Square at Fifth and Main streets in Lewiston to 511 Thain Road in Lewiston in April.
Belle Ame Studios houses The Zen Den Massage and other businesses operated by professionals, such as lash technicians, energy healers and estheticians.
DeBruin plans to pursue other ventures in the future.
“I want to get to the point that everyone who wants to have a business has a chance,” she said.
Former owner of King’s Korner takes new position
Ed King has become a product expert at Sylvan Furniture in Lewiston after closing King’s Korner just across the street.
Bargain Hunter Mall in Clarkston acquired the inventory of King’s Korner, which repaired and sold used, antique and vintage furniture, said King’s wife, Michelle King.
The business debuted in 2019 and closed in December because it was a healthy time for a transition, she said.
The change gives the couple more time to devote to the LC Valley Youth Resource Center, which they helped found, King said.
The center gives children between the ages of 12 and 17 who are enrolled in school a safe place to stay overnight if they are homeless or have been displaced from their homes because of a family crisis.
Clearwater Paper CFO leaving company this summer
A top executive of Clearwater Paper is leaving the company.
Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Michael Murphy, who took his present position in 2020, will be chief financial officer through the end of June, according to a news release issued this month by Clearwater Paper.
Murphy’s annual compensation at the tissue and paperboard maker was $1.29 million in 2021, according to the most recent information from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Murphy’s boss, Arsen Kitch, Clearwater Paper’s president and CEO, wished him well.
“We thank (Murphy) for his many contributions to Clearwater Paper, particularly in helping us strengthen our financial position and helping guide us through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Kitch said in the news release.
The news release doesn’t specify what Murphy will do after he leaves Clearwater Paper, and company spokesperson Shannon Myers declined to elaborate.
Murphy has a variety of responsibilities at Clearwater Paper, according to his LinkedIn page.
He oversees a 60-member team, interacts with investors and rating agencies, leads a retirement funds committee and has worked to implement a more robust capital expenditure deployment process to improve returns on invested capital.
During his time at Clearwater Paper, he has enhanced the company’s financial flexibility by refinancing $275 million in revolving credit in 2022 and a $275 million bond in 2020, according to his LinkedIn page.
With plastic bags banned in Washington, some advice for filling the gap
The state of Washington’s ban on single-use plastic bags has left many consumers with another problem.
What is an environmentally friendly alternative to the single-use plastic bag to line trash cans or pick up animal waste?
Here is some advice based on information from the Washington State Department of Ecology:
- Reuse a plastic bag from the store continually until it is no longer usable. Fill it up and empty it out into a larger container or bag as many times as possible.
- Consider using chip bags, produce bags or mailing pouches for animal waste.
The department also recommends taking steps to limit garbage to reduce the need for trash liners. This includes the following strategies:
- Planning grocery purchases carefully so food doesn’t turn into garbage because it spoils before it’s consumed.
- Recycling No. 1 and No. 2 plastics, newspapers, paper, cardboard and glass.
- Composting food waste instead of disposing of it in the garbage barrel.
- Repairing damaged appliances and clothing instead of tossing them.
- Checking the viability of borrowing items or purchasing them at thrift stores.
- Bringing your own cup when you buy coffee or utensils when you purchase fast food to limit use of disposable items.
- Borrowing books from the library instead of buying them.
Lewiston lawn care business purchased by Moscow operation
MOSCOW — A family-owned business in Moscow is growing its footprint with the acquisition of Paramount Pest Control/Liqui Lawn in Lewiston.
Four Seasons Lawn Care, which is owned by Tyson and Shaylah Woodbury, bought the venture from Dennis and Robin Spickler.
“After 40 years, the time is right to move on to the next phase of our lives,” the Spicklers wrote in a letter to their customers. “We have made a genuine effort to ensure you will be taken care of after our retirement.”
The Woodburys are excited and enthusiastic about the expansion of Four Seasons, a business that prides itself on its responsiveness, excellent work and focus on customer satisfaction, said Shaylah Woodbury.
All Paramount employees were offered positions at Four Seasons, which now will have 20 employees during its busiest times in the spring and summer, said Tyson Woodbury.
The purchase, which closed Feb. 1, included Paramount’s building and land at 131 Snake River Ave., Shaylah Woodbury said.
The deal gives Four Seasons an opportunity to expand its customer base in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, where it has served clients for about five years, she said.
Four Seasons will be offering more services, such as aerating, mowing, spring and fall cleanup and additional options with lawn care service packages.
The venture was started more than 35 years ago by Tyson Woodbury’s parents, Larry and Pat Woodbury, providing homes and businesses with landscaping, lawn maintenance and pest control services. Tyson and Shaylah Woodbury began operating it eight years ago.
Founder of gourmet food business branches out into permanent jewelry
The owner of K.P. Charcuterie has opened another business called Linked by Kenz.
The business sells rings, bracelets, anklets and necklaces that are welded with jump rings so they can be worn permanently or until a customer tires of the jewelry, said Kenzie Puckett in a social media message.
The store carries more than 50 chains made from sterling silver, solid gold, gold filled and rose gold filled metals.
“Permanent jewelry is a fun and unique experience,” she said. “It is a process where you choose your own chain, it gets sized to you. It can’t come off until you’re ready for it to come off.”
Linked by Kenz is at 313 D St., Suite 204. Appointments are available at linked-by-kenz.square.site.
