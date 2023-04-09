The parent company of the CCI/Speer in Lewiston is going through a “cost reduction and earnings improvement program.”
A filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission last week outlines cuts at corporate offices and in the company’s outdoor products segment, but doesn’t list cuts at CCI/Speer, one of Lewiston’s largest employers.
None of the 1,300 jobs at CCI/Speer in Lewiston or positions at Vista Outdoor’s other ammunition-making plants are being eliminated, said Eric Smith, a spokesperson for Vista Outdoor.
“The changes are being implemented in response to elevated retail inventory levels, rising interest rates and inflation, which have pressured our top and bottom lines and impacted our outlook for fiscal year 2024,” according to the filing.
The cost reductions are helping prepare the company for a previously announced separation of its outdoor products segment and sporting goods segment scheduled for this year, according to the filing.
“At the corporate level, the company has taken steps to streamline its corporate costs and operating model by reducing headcount, cutting outside spend and redeploying resources to maximize brand autonomy and corporate scale,” according to the filing.
Those changes will drive efficiencies and enable more results from areas such as supply chain, e-commerce and licensing.
A merger of Bell, Blackburn, Copilot, Fox, Giro, Krash and Raskullz, brands of Vista Outdoor that all have bicycling gear, is being accelerated with “leadership and facility consolidations,” according to the filing.
It’s also closing its Bell/Giro headquarters in Scotts Valley, Calif., in September and relocating employees to a revamped innovation center about seven hours away in the Fox headquarters in Irvine, Calif.
Vista Outdoor expands Vanderbrink’s duties, pay, title
The executive at Vista Outdoor responsible for the portion of the company that includes its ammunition-making operations in Lewiston is poised to make millions in a new position.
Jason Vanderbrink, who has been president of Vista Outdoor’s Sporting Products segment, is retaining that title and has become CEO of that part of the company, according to a Vista Outdoor filing last week with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
He will continue in both jobs later this year after Vista Outdoor’s sporting products segment separates from the outdoor products segment into two independent companies, according to the filing.
Vanderbrink has been with Vista Outdoor almost two decades, according to a prepared statement from Vanderbrink emailed by Vista Outdoor to the Tribune.
“This is more than an individual accomplishment,” he said. “Instead, it’s a testament to all the hard-working, dedicated and talented people working at sporting products.”
The promotion prepares Vanderbrink for the responsibilities he will have after the spin-off, according to a prepared statement from Gary McArthur, Vista Outdoor’s interim CEO.
Vanderbrink “has reshaped our ammunition portfolio through the Remington and Hevi-Shot acquisitions,” McArthur said. “His leadership through numerous economic and demand cycles positions sporting products for long-term strength.”
In Vanderbrink’s job that started March 31, he will have a base salary of $805,000, according to the filing.
He will have a target incentive equal to 100% of the “new base salary (maximum 200%) under the company’s annual incentive plan for fiscal year 2024,” according to the filing.
He also will receive a “long term incentive” award under the company’s 2020 stock incentive plan equal to $2.66 million, according to the filing.
The long-term incentive award will be comprised of 60% performance shares and 40% restricted stock units, according to the filing.
The performance shares will vest if certain preestablished performance conditions are satisfied in a three-year period.
The restricted stock units will vest in three equal installments on the first, second and third anniversaries of the grant date, provided Vanderbrink remains with the company through the vesting dates, according to the filing.
Clothing a specialty of this new downtown Lewiston seller
A rack filled with new T-shirts from the brand Junk Food Clothing stood near the entrance to the Storm Cellar in Lewiston on a recent weekday.
Based in Los Angeles, Junk Food Clothing excels at making apparel with graphics from well-loved companies like Ford and Budweiser, said Caleb Warner, who owns the Storm Cellar with his wife, Lydia Warner.
The T-shirts account for 30% of the store’s new inventory, which also includes brands such as Madewell and Urban Outfitters. The new items are sold at deeply discounted prices, according to Warner.
“We’re always looking for deals we can pass on to our customers,” he said.
The remainder of the inventory is carefully curated, previously worn clothing, shoes and accessories, mostly for women and men, along with some home decor.
Much of the merchandise comes from the region. The Warners accept items anytime the Storm Cellar is open, paying in cash the same day, or more in store credit for the clothing that meets their criteria for brands, styles and condition, the Warners said.
The store, which opened in early March, is the second location of the Storm Cellar, which was founded in Moscow by Austin and Laura Storm. The Warners have a licensing agreement with the Storms to use the Storm Cellar name.
The Storm Cellar is at 835 Main St., in a former U.S. Bank branch. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Career, internship event planned at WWCC in Clarkston later this month
A career and internship networking event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 25 at Walla Walla Community College’s Workforce and Business Development Center at 1465 Fair St. in Clarkston.
Job seekers will have an opportunity to meet with employers from a variety of industries that are hiring for multiple types of positions, according to a news release about the event.
No advance registration is required for the free event that is open to all students and community members.
WWCC and WorkSource Clarkston are the hosts of the event. WorkSource Washington is a partnership of state, local and nonprofit agencies that provide employment and training services to job seekers and employers in Washington.
Job seekers have access to thousands of jobs and job-search tools through WorkSource Washington.
Employers “get unlimited job posting and automatic ranking and side-by-side comparisons of applicants based on their criteria,” according to the website of WorkSource Washington.
Its website is worksourcewa.com. It has a network of more than 60 centers, affiliates and connection sites.
P1FCU donates to help Clarkston students travel to DECA conference
Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union donated $10,000 to help Clarkston High School DECA students travel to Orlando, Fla., for the group’s annual International Career Development Conference later this month.
A total of 20 CHS students qualified to attend the event at a state conference in March, according to a news release from CHS DECA.
The money from the credit union will go to travel, lodging and food for an experience that will give students the opportunity to develop business and professional skills. The conference is scheduled for April 21-26.
About a dozen DECA students and advisers will visit P1FCU this month. The students will present portions of their projects to the financial institution’s executive team and talk about the experience of competing at DECA’s international conference.
Financial institution marks anniversary
When Zions Bank was founded in 1873, the financial institution helped launch railroad, mining and power companies in the Intermountain West.
As the bank marks its 150th anniversary this year, its board has signed five “commitments to value” that are an extension of its original mission, according to a news release issued by Zions Bank.
The commitments have been endorsed by 425 Zions Bank managers and will be signed by all of the company’s employees, including those who work at branches in Moscow and Lewiston.
Bolstering business growth and innovation, making its clients stronger, fostering economic opportunity for all, supporting its employees and building communities in the region it serves are the commitments.
“We recognize banking is a local business and acknowledge our role in contributing to the economic and cultural vibrancy of our communities, large and small,” according to the news release.
Williams can be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.