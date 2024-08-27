A new rideshare service featuring armed drivers is launching and Dallas and two other Texas cities.

BlackWolf, a small ridesharing startup that gained fame through TikTok, is recruiting drivers in Dallas, Houston and Austin and hopes to launch by the end of this year or early 2025, founder and owner Kerry KingBrown said.

To begin, the company looks to hire 35 to 50 drivers in each city. Drivers must have spotless background checks and at least four years experience in the military, law enforcement or other security positions.

BlackWolf, which launched in Atlanta in 2023, has gained a large following on social media, with more than 1 million followers on TikTok and Instagram. KingBrown said rising crime in some large cities helped fuel demand. Some media outlets have likened the company to “Uber with guns.”

According to a report in Forbes, companies like BlackWolf are filling a void as the U.S. refuses to address gun violence. One company built a giant collapsible safe-room that is being marketed to schools, and another has developed bulletproof backpacks and school desks.

“Various businesses with their own solutions have emerged to fill the void,” Forbes wrote last year

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage slips to 6.78%

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. edged lower this week, ending a six-week climb.

The rate slipped to 6.78% from 6.79% last week, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. That’s still down from a year ago, when the rate averaged 7.4%.