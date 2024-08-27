Business briefs

UPS announces major cutback in Amazon relationship

UPS announced a seismic shift in the relationship with its largest customer, Amazon, prompting a sharp stock price drop Thursday morning.

The Georgia-based logistics company will cut the volume it moves for the retailer by more than 50% by the second half 2026, a move company leaders say reflects UPS’ new strategy, or as CFO Brian Dykes put it, “the largest network reconfiguration in our history.”

The news and the company’s resulting lower-than-expected revenue forecast for 2025 prompted its share price to drop to its lowest point since 2020 on Thursday morning.

UPS said it expects to bring in $89 billion in 2025 — below the average of analysts’ revenue estimate of $95 billion, and below 2024’s revenue of about $91 billion.

In a call Thursday, CEO Carol Tomé tried to assure analysts that the news is part of the company’s “better not bigger” strategy that will pay off in the years ahead.

“Amazon is our largest customer, but it is not our most profitable customer,” Tomé said. (It represented nearly 12% of UPS’ 2024 revenues.)

The retailer has been a UPS customer for 30 years, and they hold Amazon in “high regard,” she said.