Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
BusinessFebruary 2, 2025

Business briefs

From wire service reports

UPS announces major cutback in Amazon relationship

UPS announced a seismic shift in the relationship with its largest customer, Amazon, prompting a sharp stock price drop Thursday morning.

The Georgia-based logistics company will cut the volume it moves for the retailer by more than 50% by the second half 2026, a move company leaders say reflects UPS’ new strategy, or as CFO Brian Dykes put it, “the largest network reconfiguration in our history.”

The news and the company’s resulting lower-than-expected revenue forecast for 2025 prompted its share price to drop to its lowest point since 2020 on Thursday morning.

UPS said it expects to bring in $89 billion in 2025 — below the average of analysts’ revenue estimate of $95 billion, and below 2024’s revenue of about $91 billion.

In a call Thursday, CEO Carol Tomé tried to assure analysts that the news is part of the company’s “better not bigger” strategy that will pay off in the years ahead.

“Amazon is our largest customer, but it is not our most profitable customer,” Tomé said. (It represented nearly 12% of UPS’ 2024 revenues.)

The retailer has been a UPS customer for 30 years, and they hold Amazon in “high regard,” she said.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

But when it came time to renegotiate the contract, UPS decided it was time to “rightsize” the network. “This was UPS taking control of our destiny,” she said.

The expected drop in Amazon volume is five times faster than the drop UPS has already seen in Amazon volume since 2021, and company leaders say it will free up resources to shift focus to other more profitable businesses.

Amazon, which has been building out its own logistics network, delivered more packages than UPS in 2022.

Average rate on 30-year mortgage eases for second week in as row, but remains just below 7%

The average rate on a 30-year mortgage in the U.S. eased for the second week in a row, but remains just below 7%, little relief for prospective home shoppers looking ahead to the spring homebuying season.

The rate fell to 6.95% from 6.96% the week before, mortgage buyer Freddie Mac said Thursday. A year ago, it averaged 6.63%.

Borrowing costs on 15-year fixed-rate mortgages, popular with homeowners seeking to refinance their home loan to a lower rate, also eased this week. The average rate dropped to 6.12% from 6.16%. A year ago, it averaged 5.94%, Freddie Mac said.

Mortgage rates are influenced by several factors, including how the bond market reacts to the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy decisions. The average rate on a 30-year mortgage briefly fell to a 2-year low just above 6% last September, but has been mostly rising since then, echoing a sharp rise in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide for pricing home loans.

Related
BusinessFeb. 2
Civil rights activists call for a Target boycott
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: LCV Chamber of Commerce doles out awards to busine...
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: The Mango Tree off to ‘amazing’ start in Lewiston,...
BusinessFeb. 2
Biz Bits: Lewiston McDonald’s gets a refreshed look
Related
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
BusinessJan. 26
Even with recent cuts, region’s manufacturing sector remains strong
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
BusinessJan. 26
‘House Hunters’ calls on Hells Canyon
Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center
BusinessJan. 26
Married physicians join Gritman Medical Center
Shoppers wrap up 2024 in a spending mood
BusinessJan. 19
Shoppers wrap up 2024 in a spending mood
Commentary: What we can’t stop thinking about where we want to shop and eat
BusinessJan. 19
Commentary: What we can’t stop thinking about where we want to shop and eat
Business profile: Calibrated for fun and family
BusinessJan. 19
Business profile: Calibrated for fun and family
Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post
BusinessJan. 12
Biz Bits: SEL promotes longtime employee to HR post
Biz Bits: Keith Havens’ latest launch
BusinessJan. 12
Biz Bits: Keith Havens’ latest launch
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy