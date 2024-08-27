Bringing customer service culture to life

MOSCOW — Liza Harwood ran into a couple she knows on a Friday night at Tri-State Outfitters, the Moscow store where she is the manager.

The pair told her that any time they have a date night, it’s not complete until they browse through the aisles at Tri-State.

Put a different way — they shop at Tri-State to have fun, something they share with a huge portion of the store’s customers regardless of what winds up in their carts, Harwood said.

People purchasing firearms could be preparing for a hunting trip, she said.

College students might be splurging on a pair of shoes made by UGG or Birkenstock, two of the upper-end brands Tri-State carries. Someone stopping by on a lunch break from work might leave with an inexpensive, small luxury like a bag of Dot’s Homestyle Pretzels.

That dynamic is one of the best parts of the job she took seven months ago, Harwood said. Bringing even more joy to the shopping at Tri-State has been one of her priorities in her new role, she said.

“This is (the customers’) extra money and we want them to have that experience that’s just awesome,” said Harwood, who has held management positions at Safeway, Bed Bath & Beyond and Bath & Body Works.

“That’s just what I try to do as a store manager, is to foster that relationship with employees so that they can deliver that level of service to customers,” she said.

I spoke with Harwood about the vast inventory TriState carries, how the store functions, and the work she and her employees do with the business.

Here are edited highlights of the conversation:

Elaine Williams: You have a great story about a product you discovered at Tri-State. It’s interesting because your employee was engaging with you the way you encourage staff to interact with customers. She did so well you broke your own rule about not shopping during the work day. What can you share about that?

Liza Harwood: I was talking with the manager of the apparel department and she was like, “You’ve got to try these Vuori pants on.” I said, “I don’t know.” She convinced me, though. I tried them on and I fell in love. They were expensive. If I’d seen them in a catalog or online, I wouldn’t have bought them because I would have thought the price was too much. They are navy blue. They fit perfectly. I could bend over. I could squat. I could move freely in these pants. They had this wonderful fabric that felt so good. They have four pockets, which is a win for me because I carry a lot of things on my person. The way they had them tailored, they weren’t pleated in the front or anything, but they were very slimming for me and I really liked that.

EW: The line of Vuori pants, shirts, jackets and tank tops is just a small part of the inventory in your 59,000-square-foot store. For people who aren’t familiar with Tri-State, could you describe it?

LH: It’s a collection of almost everything. We have a hardware section of the store where we sell paint, tools, building supplies and barbecue equipment. We have a housewares section where we sell small kitchen appliances, pots, pans, utensils, linens and decor. Our outdoors section is immense, with fishing, hunting, camping and climbing gear. We sell all of the elevated shoe brands such as UGG, Birkenstock, Hoka, Brooks, Nike and Merrell. We carry North Face, Patagonia, Kuhl, Prana and Carhartt clothing for men and women. In every category, we have a better and a best. We have a good in most categories, but I don’t want the good all the time, because the good is already at big box stores. We have food, drinks and gifts.

EW: Hoka’s strong position in the market seems relatively new. What do you think is behind the trend?

LH: A lot of medical professionals are wearing them. My daughter is a nurse. She’s like, “Mom, they’re fantastic. All of the doctors wear them.” She’s on her feet 16 hours a day and she says it’s no big deal if she’s wearing Hokas. Doctors and nurses tell their patients about them.

EW: What are some popular products right now that might surprise our readers?

LH: Sponges from Scrub Daddy, and stuffed animals from “The Petting Zoo.” Scrub Daddies are plastic cleaning sponges that don’t scratch surfaces. They have smiley faces cut into them. You can store kitchen utensils in the holes for the eyes and mouths. They cost $4.99 and they have a great margin. They were a Shark Tank item. The TV has already done all the work for us. All we have to do is carry it and merchandise it well.