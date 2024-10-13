Building Permits

City of Lewiston

Word of Life Church, 2502 16th Ave., addition of four bathrooms and closets on main floor, $80,000.

Cory Quinn, 915 Cedar Drive, residential pole barn, $42,496.

Wells Fargo Corp. Properties, 868 Main St., roofing, $165,000.

Sapphire Hospitality Investments, 3120 North and South Highway, repairs to Super 8 because of fire, $526,263.

Andres Phelps, 325 First Ave., A-H, upgrade apartment building, $125,000.

William Yeoman, 908 Airway Ave., patio cover, $8,767.

Kirk and Janet Frohlich, 200 21st Ave., residential windows, $29,585.

Patricia Von Buren, 1407 29th St., residential windows, $5,064.

Quality Design Homes, 1731 Powers Ave., residential addition including new bedrooms, bathrooms, basement, half bathroom, storage and covered patio, $203,370.

Brittany Capito, 514 Bryden Ave., convert residential garage into living space, $15,000.

Justin Westerman, 603 Burrell Ave., residential shop, $25,291.

Castle Builders of Idaho, 1724 Pathway Court, single-family dwelling, $369,071.

Living Stone Ventures, 2022 Cedar Ave., remodel basement and add bathroom, $52,000.

Jesse Messick, 807 Park Ave., convert residential garage into work space, $10,000.